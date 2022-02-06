Court Approved Obtaining Contents of Netanyahu Trial Key Witness' Phone

The Israeli Securities Authority seized materials from the mobile phone of Shlomo Filber, who turned state's evidence in Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial, with an Israeli court's approval.

The information was revealed during a 2017 investigation into the Israeli telecommunications company Bezek, before investigations into the in the bribery, fraud and breach of trust case. The information was later shared with police.

Shlomo Filber, former director general of the Communications Ministry, has turned state's evidence in Case 4000. Case 4000 was opened following the findings of the investigation into Bezek, which concerned security violations committed by former senior figures at the company.

An examination is underway as to the scope and nature of the spyware used by police in order to obtain information from Filber's phone in Case 4000.

The police informed the prosecution that it has made use of this software, and now the defense attorneys in Case 4000 are expected to request a delay in Filber’s testimony. Filber was supposed to begin testifying on Wednesday or next Monday, after testimonies by former Justice Ministry legal counsel, Dana Neufeld, and former political spokesman for Netanyahu, Shay Hayek.

The prosecution is still undecided whether to support the request to postpone Filber’s testimony, as they are still waiting for details from the police regarding the manner and scope of the use of the spyware. The main question is whether the extracted information was used in the investigation- with the police currently claiming that the unit operating the spyware did not share the material with investigators.

Excerpts from Filber’s interrogation at the Securities Authority were aired on Saturday night on Channel 12 News, and indicate that the investigators used information from the state’s witness’ mobile phone. But at this point it is unclear whether this is material discovered through the spyware.

It is significant in terms of ascertaining whether part of the evidence or testimony against Netanyahu was obtained illegally.

According to the report, the interrogator said to Filber: “We have… software that are a generation ahead of the NSA,” adding: “I want you to understand… that my knowledge about your world, your life, your professional conduct, is… complete. Think again about every one-thousandth of a letter that passed through your hands.”

The Jerusalem District Court ordered the prosecution on Friday to respond by Tuesday to the defense attorneys’ questions as to the use of spyware in Netanyahu’s cases. On Thursday Netanyahu’s attorneys and those of former majority holders of Bezeq-Walla, Shaul and Iris Elovich, requested that Monday’s hearing be devoted to this issue, but the judges decided that until the prosecution submits its response, the proceedings will continue as scheduled.