Coronavirus Live: Israel Won't Reduce Shin Bet Tracking Despite Ministerial Decision

Authorities in Israel, as well as the West Bank and Gaza, are grappling with the current increase in coronavirus cases, which has prompted directives to curb its spread but also an effort to mitigate the economic consequences of the crisis.

Israel has entered a third nationwide lockdown, and has severely limited the entry of foreigners into the country as cases continue to spike. Israel also announced that anybody arriving from abroad will be required to immediately get a coronavirus test and quarantine at home for two weeks.

Israel currently has 40,929 active cases; 3,292 people have died. In the West Bank, there are 12,972 active cases and 1,120 deaths, and in Gaza 10,729 active cases and 340 deaths.

LIVE UPDATES

10:32 A.M. Israel to see lull in vaccinations in 10 days

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levy said Israel would see a lull in distributing the first dose of COVID vaccines in 10 days. "There'll be a pause of about two weeks," Levy said in a radio interview Thursday morning.

"We're trying very hard to bring the shipments in sooner, because we've started ahead of schedule and working in a very fast pace."

Earlier on Thursday, the Health Ministry said some 800,000 Israelis have already received the first of two doses of the COVID vaccine. (Haaretz)

10:12 P.M. Coronavirus cabinet approves plan allowing schools to open in areas with lower infection rates

The coronavirus cabinet has approved the Health Ministry's recommendation to update the list of municipalities in accordance with the traffic light plan, a joint statement from the Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry said.

The traffic light plan assigns each city and town with a color, depending on its incidence of coronavirus infection: a red designation means a very high local incidence of infection, and green is the lowest.

According to this plan, each municipality's color, or rating, will be updated every two weeks in accordance with coronavirus infection data. Cities and towns that are "yellow" or "green" will be able to hold in-person classes for grades five through 12. The decision will go into effect on Sunday, January 3.

8:30 P.M. Health minister: Other age, risk groups may be vaccinated in February

Israel is expecting to receive another million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the coming two months, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Channel 12 News, and the government will request to receive them earlier.

Almost 800,000 Israelis have already been vaccinated, Edelstein said.

"We will always have enough of the vaccine for the second shot," he said, as the current coronavirus vaccines require two inoculations, 21 days apart. "There will not be a shortage of second vaccine at any point; there might be a short phase where the health maintenance organizations say they won't book an appointment for a first shot, just for a second vaccine."

Young people will be able to be vaccinated "at the moment when we see that a large part of the at-risk population is no longer in danger," Edelstein said. "I believe that in February, we'll start vaccinating other populations."

Edelstein also added that there are currently no political plans to tighten the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

6:58 P.M. Israel will not reduce Shin Bet phone tracking, despite ministerial decision

The state presented the High Court of Justice a response to petitions against the Shin Bet's use of cell phone tracking for contact tracing on Wednesday, saying that the tracing will not be reduced.

According to the statement, the state will not enact a decision made by a ministerial committee two weeks ago, which would have employed phone tracking only on COVID-19 carriers who refuse to cooperate with contact tracers.

In addition, the state said, the law that allows the tracking policy to expire in January will be postponed, due to the fact that the Knesset will be dissolved and the Knesset will become a caretaker government. The policy will automatically be renewed for at least three more months, and will not be able to be changed until after the next government is sworn in after the March elections.

The state's response to the petitions, which were filed by a range of human rights groups, says that although the human contact tracing system has improved and broadened, it has limitations that can be easily solved by the Shin Bet's phone tracking. (Netael Bandel)

12:15 P.M. Fourteen COVID patients returned to Israel from Dubai

Fourteen citizens who have tested positive for coronavirus arrived in Israel from Dubai on Monday, Senior Health Ministry official Sharon Alroy-Pries said at a meeting of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Knesset.

An epidemiological investigation on the matter commenced on Wednesday morning, after it was discovered that some of those on the organized trip had caught COVID-19.

The travellers self-isolated upon their return in accordance with government regulations.

With the current case numbers in Israel, she warned, "we don't have the luxury to import cases from abroad."

The United Arab Emirates has shattered its single-day record of new coronavirus infections, with 1,723 cases recorded on Wednesday.

The record figure comes after the UAE said it detected its first known cases of the new, fast-spreading variant of the virus in people arriving from abroad. With an economy that runs on aviation and hospitality, the UAE has remained open for tourism and business.

The commercial hub of Dubai prepares to draw thousands of revelers for New Year’s Eve celebrations downtown, where authorities have mandated mask-wearing and social-distancing.

The UAE has a total of 206,092 cases and 665 deaths amid an aggressive testing campaign. (Noa Shpigel, The Associated Press)

10:30 A.M. Over 150,000 Israelis vaccinated in a day as campaign continues

The Health Ministry has reported 5,582 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of the 40,929 active cases in the country, 609 people are hospitalized in a serious condition, and 154 of them on ventilators.

Six more deaths have also occured since Tuesday, taking the total deaths from coronavirus to 3,292.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it continues to expand its vaccination campaign. According to the ministry, 151,986 Israelis received the first dose out of two on Tuesday. A total of 646,000 Israelis have received it since Israel began its roll out. (Haaretz)

TUESDAY

3:45 P.M. International arrivals will no longer quarantine in government facilities, health minister says

Israelis returning from abroad will no longer have to quarantine in government-run facilities, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday. Anyone arriving from abroad will be required to immediately get a coronavirus test and quarantine at home for two weeks, or 10 days if another test is taken on the ninth day, he announced. Authorities announced last week that arrivals would have to quarantine in these facilities in light of the new coronavirus strain initially identified in the United Kingdom. (Haaretz)

12:38 P.M. Member of Big Brother Israel produtcion team tests positive for COVID-19, 20 sent into quarantine

A member of the production team at Israel's edition of the popular reality show Big Brother has tested positive just weeks after the new season began.

Twenty production staff were sent into quarantine following the diagnosis.

"Before the program aired, the production did consider what would happen if someone on set did test positive with coronavirus. The health of the production team and the contestants is our priority, all the while fulfilling the guidlines of the Health Ministry," Big Brother's production team said in a statement. (Itay Stern)

8:21 A.M. Health Ministry: 495,000 people vaccinated so far

The Health Ministry said 495,000 Israelis were already administered the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine since the start of the inocluation campaign last week. More than 115,000 people were given the vaccination on Monday alone.

At the current rate, officials expect to be able to vaccinate all those considered at a higher risk by the end of January. (Haaretz)

5:59 A.M. Israeli officials concerned over low inoculation rate among Arabs

More than a week after Israel launched is coronavirus vaccine drive, the Health Ministry reports that the response in the country’s Arab communities is below that of the Jewish population.

Several HMO clinics in Arab communities received approval from the ministry to begin vaccinating people under the age of 60, who are otherwise ineligible for the vaccine at this stage of the campaign. (Jack Khoury and Ido Efrati)

MONDAY

11:30 P.M. Israel reports 5,800 new cases in 24 hours

Israel has confirmed 5,815 new cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry, with 5.6% of tests coming back positive.

Since Sunday, 30 people have died, raising the total death toll to 3,256. Of the nearly 13,000 active cases, 592 people are in serious condition and 134 are on life support.

10:18 P.M. Man has severe allergic reaction following COVID-19 vaccination

A 49-year-old man in Jerusalem has suffered from an anaphylactic reaction following his inoculation with the coronavirus vaccine about an hour earlier on Monday.

The man reported that he previously had a serious allergic reaction as a result of a penicillin allergy, but that he had no preexisting health conditions.

He received medication upon arrival in the emergency medical center and he is in a stable condition. He will remain there for monitoring. (Ido Efrati)

10:12 P.M. New ‘traffic light’ classification of localities won’t go into effect on Tuesday, keeping 640,000 students at school

The Education Ministry said schools will open on Tuesday in accordance with existing classification of areas according to their rate of COVID-19 infection, as an updated classification scheme has not been approved by the cabinet on time.

The cabinet only approved the updated scheme on Monday evening, meaning it will only go into effect 24 hours later, on Tuesday evening. Therefore, schools will only be affected when they open on Wednesday.

Under the new “traffic light” plan, localities with some 640,000 students from fifth- to 12th-grade, were to be designated as orange or red, meaning they were supposed to attend classes online instead of in person on Tuesday. (Shira Kadari-Ovadia and Judy Maltz)

5:30 P.M. Health minister: At-risk groups could all be inoculated 'in weeks'

Israel's Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that Israel will receive millions more vaccinations over the next months, as per its agreement with the pharmaceutical companies, and that there is “big hope” that the country’s at-risk populations could all be inoculated in the “coming weeks.”

The minister also added that Israel has vaccinated approximately half a million people since the national rollout began last week. (Ido Efrati)

5:05 P.M. Health Ministry investigating the death following COVID-19 vaccination of elderly man with preexisting condition

The death of a 75-year-old man shortly after he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine has prompted an investigation from Israel’s Health Ministry. Preliminary findings from an investigation of the case indicate that there was no connection between the vaccination and the death of the man, who had previously suffered from several heart attacks.

Since last week, 380,000 Israelis have received the first of two doses of the vaccine, manufactured by the Pfizer pharmaceutical firm. The man’s death was the first of its kind in the country following vaccination against COVID-19.

In the third and final phase of Pfizer's clinical trials of the vaccine on 38,000 subjects, half of whom received a placebo rather than the real vaccine, six deaths were recorded. Two had received the vaccine — one who suffered from obesity and the other from an arterial condition. The four others had received the placebo. (Noa Shpigel and Ido Efrati)

3:30 P.M. Rate of vaccination high among ultra-Orthodox, lower in Arab community

The ultra-Orthodox sector has been very responsive to the vaccination drive, largely due to the encouragement of senior rabbis, Health Ministry sources reported.

"The ultra-Orthodox community has been very receptive, and the demand for the vaccination has even outstripped the supply,” a source added, but also warned against complacency on the heels of mass vaccinations.

In relation to Israel's population as a whole, the ultra-Orthodox community has a far lower proportion of elderly people.

On the other hand, the Arab sector has been less responsive to the vaccination campaign than the rest of the population, to the extent that younger people who are not yet encouraged to register for inoculation are receiving vaccinations in order for them not to go to waste. (Ido Efrati)

1:20 P.M. Knesset panel ratifies lockdown regulations

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the lockdown regulations that went into effect on Sunday.

Eight lawmakers voted in favor of the approving the regulations, while seven voted against it.

Opposition lawmakers requested a re-vote. (Jonathan Lis)

11:15 A.M. Israel updates its COVID hotspot map, placing half its population in high risk areas

The Health Ministry updated its classification of communities according to its so-called traffic light plan, placing half of Israel's population in "red" and "orange" communities, where infection rates are high.

According to the new classification, in-person classes would not be held for grades five through 12 starting Monday in the red and orange communities.

On Sunday, the Knesset's Education Committee overturned a government decision to have students in the fifth through 10th grades nationwide return to studying remotely during the lockdown that went into effect that evening, deciding instead that classes would continue normally in green and yellow communities. (Ido Efrati)

7:22 A.M. Almost 100,000 Israelis vaccinated against COVID on Sunday

Nearly 100,000 Israelis were vaccinated against the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of people vaccinated so far to 379,000 as Israel enters the second week of its national vaccination campaign.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein attributed the achievement to the "amazing work" of the ministry, hospitals, and health maintenance organizations.

Edelstein also thanked the public for its cooperation, promising that the rapid pace of the vaccination campaign will continue. (Haaretz)

