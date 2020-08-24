Coronavirus Israel Live: Foreign Minister Ashkenazi Tests Negative for COVID-19

Israel and the West Bank are dealing with a renewed coronavirus outbreak, leading to proposals and measures intended to curb its spread and mitigate the economic ramifications of the crisis by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

103,274 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 839 people have died.

In the West Bank, there are 8,953 active cases; 130 people have died. In the Gaza Strip, there are 37 active cases one person has died.

11:15 A.M. Death toll rises by five to 839

Five more people have died of the coronavirus since Sunday, raising the country's death toll to 839. The number of cases has risen by 962, bringing the total number of cases to date to 103,274. The number of patients in serious condition has risen to 411, with the number of people on ventilators standing at 116. (Haaretz)

8:30 A.M. Foreign Minister Ashkenazi tests negative for virus

Israel's Foreign Minister and Opposition Leader Gabi Ashkenazi tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday, and is not required to quarantine.

The minister will be tested again for the virus ahead of his departure to the European Union's foreign ministers conference in Berlin later this week. (Noa Landau)

SUNDAY

11:41 P.M. Joint List MK enters quarantine

Joint List MK Walid Taha entered quarantine on Sunday night after coming in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, the Knesset spokesperson said.

Taha is expected to leave quarantine on September 3. (Jonathan Lis)

11:18 P.M. Shaked enters quarantine after confirmed contact with virus case

MK Ayelet Shaked will enter quarantine after meeting with Aliyah and Integration Minister Pinina Tamano-Shata on Wednesday.

Tamano-Shata tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, the Knesset spokesperson said.

After checking with the Health Ministry, Shaked will stay in quarantine according to government issued guidelines. (Jonathan Lis)

11 P.M. Israel diagnoses 730 new cases on Sunday

Israel diagnosed 730 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the overall number of patients in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 102,663, of which 22,315 are active cases.

Of all active cases, 398 are currently in serious condition and 115 are on ventilators. The total death toll rose by nine since the last update on Sunday morning to reach 834. (Haaretz)

10:30 P.M. Litzman calls for Coronavirus Czar's resignation over letter to Ukraine's president

Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman said on Sunday that Coronavirus Czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu exceeded his authority, and must resign after Gamzu sent a letter to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday asking him to halt the flights for pilgrims to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav for the High Holidays. “I have never seen a bureaucrat send a letter to a president," Litzman said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss the issue on Sunday night. (Noa Shpigel)

9:40 P.M. Israeli minister tests positive for coronavirus

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pinina Tamano-Shata tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, the Knesset spokesperson said. Tamano-Shata was last in the Knesset on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

The Health Ministry is carrying out an epidimeological investigation. It has yet to be decided if additional lawmakers will be required to enter quarantine. (Jonathan Lis)

8:00 P.M. Death toll rises by nine, cases by 447

Israel diagnosed 447 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the overall number of patients in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 102,380, of which 22,045 are active cases.

Of all active cases, 398 are currently in serious condition and 115 are on ventilators. The total death toll rose by nine since the last update on Sunday morning to reach 834.

Israel conducted 10,963 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, and 6,237 on Sunday thus far. (Haaretz)

11:40 A.M. Death toll rises by six to 825

Six more people have died of the coronavirus since Saturday, raising the death toll to 825, according to updated Health Ministry figures. There have also been 217 more cases diagnosed since Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 22,022. There are 408 patients in serious condition, with 112 people on ventilators. There were 10,795 tests conducted on Saturday. (Haaretz)

