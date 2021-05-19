Three Congressional Democrats Introduce Resolution Calling for Halt to Arms Sale to Israel

WASHINGTON – Three Democratic members of the U.S. Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib, introduced on Wednesday a resolution aimed at blocking a pending $735 million arms sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel.

The news of the joint resolution of disapproval, first reported by Jewish Currents, comes a day after House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks reversed course and opted not to freeze the sale of the missiles pending a review.

“For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a cease-fire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence.”

The resolution is unlikely to block the sale, which is slated to take effect on Thursday. The expected failure of the effort is due both to its timing and the fact that it would be referred back to the House Foreign Affairs Committee in any event, but Congress has the power to block or modify the sale up to the time of delivery.

Its significance is undeniable, however. It is the first attempt by members of Congress to block an arms sale to Israel, and will only foster further debate and place a brighter spotlight on the conversation surrounding U.S. military aid to Israel. The resolution is cosponsored by Cori Bush, Betty McCollum, Ayanna Pressley, Pramila Jayapal, Andre Carson and Ilhan Omar, who are also Democrats.

Speaking to diplomats on Wednesday, Netanyahu blamed Hamas for both Palestinian and Israeli civilian casualties. He accused the Islamist group of both targeting civilians as well as using them as human shields and stated that nearly a quarter of the almost 4,000 rockets fired at Israel had fallen short, landing in the Gaza Strip itself.

“Because Hamas is embedded deeply in civilian areas, because it uses civilian human shields, democracies have a choice,” he said, calling on the international community to support Israel.

For her part, Omar said the following in a statement provided to Haaretz: “It is unconscionable that, in the middle of a violent conflict that has taken the lives of over 200 people, including over 60 children, that we would continue to sell weapons to one of the parties committing those human rights abuses.”

“Let’s be clear: these are the exact bombs being used to kill children in Gaza right now. This is the worst possible timing for us to be sending munitions that are being dropped on schools, refugee camps, media offices, and COVID clinics in Gaza. But let’s make no mistake – even if the current escalation wasn’t raging, Congress should be questioning the sales of these types of weapons to Israel – and any country in the world that has committed human rights abuses,” she alleged.

“The United States should be doing everything in our power to bring about an immediate end to this conflict and the carnage it has caused, not continuing to sell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the very bombs used to kill Palestinian children,“ Omar added.

Meeks’ initial decision to freeze the sale was reached after an emergency committee meeting on the sale weapons, including Joint Direct Attack Munitions (“JDAM”) kits that transform bombs into precision-guided missiles and Guided Bomb Unit-39s (GBU-39), a weapon developed for penetrating fortified facilities located deep underground. The State Department, which is required by law to provide a 15-day advance notification of any arms sale, originally provided official notice of the proposed sale on May 5, before the start of the recent round of violence.

Meeks’ decision to allow the sale to continue unencumbered reportedly followed significant pressure. He said that receiving a meeting with the White House on the sale was sufficient – an explanation that drew the ire of many committee members and staffers alike.

Open gallery view An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, May 19, 2021. Credit: Tsafrir Abayov/AP

“Members of Congress have repeatedly requested a cease-fire in Israel and Palestine, yet once again, Benjamin Netanyahu has refused,” Pocan said in a statement. “That leaves us at a point where the only way to prevent innocent children and others from being killed is to take a necessary look at future weapons sales to the region,” he added. “Peace in Israel and Palestine is in everyone’s best interest, and if anyone refuses that, we must question how they use our assistance and possibly condition future assistance,” Pocan added.

“The harsh truth is that these weapons are being sold by the United States to Israel with the clear understanding that the vast majority of them will be used to bomb Gaza. Approving this sale now, while failing to even try to use it as leverage for a cease-fire, sends a clear message to the world – the U.S. is not interested in peace, and does not care about the human rights and lives of Palestinians,” Tlaib said. “You cannot claim to support human rights and peace on Earth and continue to back the extremist Netanyahu regime, it’s that simple,” she added.

”These atrocities are being funded by billions of our own American tax dollars while communities like mine in St. Louis are hurting and are in need of life-affirming investment here at home. As a country, we must stand up for the human rights of all people while insisting that our country prioritizes funding life, not destruction,” Rep. Cori Bush, a cosponsor, said.