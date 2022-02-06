Complaint Filed Against Soccer Coach Avram Grant Over Sexual Harassment Claims

A woman has filed a police complaint against Avram Grant on Wednesday, accusing him of sex crimes against her about a decade ago.

The complaint was filed days after a television report alleging that the former Chelsea Football Club coach had used his position to take advantage of women for decades. FIFA announced that it will also look into the matter.

An exposé aired last Sunday on a Channel 12 investigative program included the anonymous testimonies of several women describing sexual harassment, abuse and assault. In a statement, Grant said that "he tried very hard" to treat the women in his life "with respect and friendship," and apologized to "anyone who feels uncomfortable or has been hurt by me."

Grant, 66, began coaching soccer in the mid-1980s, and has served as the coach of the Israeli national team as well as clubs in the United Kingdom, Serbia and Ghana. He retired in 2018.

His enduring status in the game was recognized in December by world soccer’s governing body, which asked him to coach a FIFA World Legends team composed of retired stars and FIFA President Gianni Infantino for a match in Qatar against an Arab Legends side.

Several women, including journalists who had a professional relationship with him, said in the exposé that Grant made sexual remarks to them, and when they objected, they encountered difficulties in continuing to work with him and in the field in general.

Following the Channel 12 exposé, the world soccer body stated that it would investigate the allegations independently. "Given the nature of the allegations being made, FIFA’s ethics committee will look into the matter,” FIFA said in a statement to the Associated Press. “When it comes to misconduct and abuse in soccer, we wish to reiterate that FIFA takes any allegations reported to it very seriously.”

His accusers include a recently released soldier, a fashion model and a female sports broadcaster who said he sent her numerous harassing text messages. She said his behavior was well known in the industry.

One described Grant as telling her to “feel comfortable, take off your clothes” during a meeting at his Tel Aviv apartment last summer.

“He asked me to come closer and tried to hug me, really grabbed me and did not let go. I felt uncomfortable, he put his hand on my thigh,” she said. “I tried to keep him away from me, and he kept trying to get closer. After a few seconds of conversation, he grabbed me by the neck, as if suffocating me, turned my head and tried to kiss me hard.”

In an anonymous op-ed published in Haaretz in Hebrew on Sunday, one of the women interviewed by Channel 12 wrote that she was “angry” at the “frivolity with which men can say and write things about women who have experienced sexual harassment.”

“I did not want to ruin a person's life… But I felt my soul was being destroyed. I felt every day that he was just not coming out of my head. Deep down I felt I was not the only one. I just knew it,” she wrote, complaining that “when it comes to Avram Grant I feel the media is suddenly silent.”

In a statement to Channel 12, Grant said that throughout his career, it has been of “paramount importance to remain a human being, to act honestly and respect every woman and man wherever they are.”

He added, “Over the years I have maintained relationships with women. In all these relationships I have tried very hard to treat them with respect and friendship and I never intended to behave unfairly or in any way harm any woman. Anyone who feels uncomfortable or has been hurt by me, I regret it and apologize from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.