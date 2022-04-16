Cellphone Reform Set to Break Monopoly in Israel's Haredi Community

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel issued a final decision allowing ultra-Orthodox adults to retain their cellphone numbers if they move from one service provider to another, thus breaking the monopoly of the rabbinical council that controls the use of the cellular networks in the Haredi community.

After the Competition Authority gave the move the green light two months ago, a team of professionals from the Communications Ministry has been holding hearings with the various cellular companies. Last week, the team advised Hendel to launch the reform, which will be implemented after the Passover holiday.

The reform will allow Haredi phone users to move from the so-called “kosher” service, which has the approval of the rabbinical council on communications. This means that Haredi users will not be required to purchase specific types of phones or services, and other cellphone companies will be able to compete by offering their own kosher services to some half a million ultra-Orthodox users of kosher phones.

The rabbinical council on communications fought hard against Hendel and Communications Ministry director general Liran Avisar Ben-Horin to prevent the reform, claiming that it constituted external interference that would hurt the ultra-Orthodox public. The rabbis on the council and other rabbinical leaders met with Hendel and Ben-Horin to try to influence the reform, and a campaign against the communications minister was also launched.

In response to pressure from the ultra-Orthodox leaders, the ministry decided to compromise on one matter, and restricted the option to change service providers to Haredi users age 18 and up.

In 2007, an amendment to the Telecommunications Law forced all Israel’s cellphone providers to allow their customers to move from one provider to another, while retaining their personal phone number. One group of Israelis, however, was not able to take advantage of the new clause: Those who had “kosher” phone lines.

The ‘kosher’ communications line has existed for nearly two decades, as part of an agreement between the three largest Israeli mobile phone providers and a shadowy organization called “The Rabbis’ Committee for Communications Matters.” Under the agreement, customers can buy a phone that is blocked from accessing messaging services, the internet and social media networks.

The companies have dedicated series of numbers for kosher phones, so it’s easy to identify who is using one and, more crucially, who in the Haredi community is using a “non-kosher” phone, in violation of the rabbis’ orders. Kosher phones are also blocked from calling tens of thousands of numbers found on a secret list compiled by the committee.

The blacklist is supposed to cover numbers associated with perceived immorality, such as phone sex services, but the long list encompasses several government welfare agencies, support centers for domestic and sexual violence victims, and secular organizations offering assistance to those trying to leave the Haredissss community.

Under the reform, a Haredi customer can voluntarily choose to own a phone with no access to the internet and to forbidden numbers. However, should they now decide to purchase a regular smartphone, they will be able to do so while keeping their old number without the knowledge of anyone in their community.

With reporting by Anshel Pfeffer.