Cars Vandalized in Suspected Hate Crime in West Bank Palestinian Village

A vandalized car in Deir Ammar with the slogan 'when brothers are murdered, our duty is not to forget,' Oct. 16, 2019.

Six cars were found vandalized on Wednesday in the West Bank Palestinian village of Deir Ammar northwest of Ramallah. In addition to having their tires punctured, cars were spray-painted with Stars of David and hate slogans in Hebrew including the phrase "when brothers are murdered, our duty is not to forget." The Israel Police are investigating.

Last week there was a similar vandalism incident carried out by unidentified perpetrators on cars and the walls of homes in the Palestinian village of Qira, further to the north in the West Bank near Ariel.

In that incident, video footage shows several masked figures entering the village and puncturing the tires of 13 cars. They spray-painted a wall in Hebrew with the slogan "There is no place in the country for the enemy" as well as another one almost identical to the one in Deir Amar, stating "When they harm Jews, our duty is not to forget."

The head of the local council for Qira, Aisha Nimr, said that was the first time that such an incident had been committed there. Accusing Jewish settlers of causing the vandalism, she said "it indicates a dangerous escalation on part of the settlers."