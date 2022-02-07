Police Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware Against Netanyahu's Family, Protest Leaders

Israel Police used NSO's Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of a number of public figures, including protest leaders, journalists, government employees and associates of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by Calcalist on Monday.

According to the report, the hacking tool was used against Netanyahu's son, Avner Netanyahu, co-defendant in his criminal trial Iris Elovitch, leaders of disability rights protests, journalists at Walla news website, businessman Rami Levy, mayors and senior officials in the Finance Ministry.

Netanyahu's advisers, Topaz Luk and Yonatan Urich have also been targeted, alongside Head of Workers' Union Yair Katz.

In January, Calcalist's Tomer Ganon published a series of articles detailing how Israel's Police used the infamous spyware against Israeli citizens for years without a warrant or court order.

On Tuesday, Israel Police admitted misuse of the spyware. Sources in law enforcement said that the misuse occurred during the tenure of former Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich.

The next day, Channel 13 reported that the police used spyware to extract information from the phone of former director general of the Communications Ministry Shlomo Filber, who later turned state's witness and who is expected to testify in the Bezeq-Walla case in which Netanyahu is accused.

Following the report, the defense attorneys for the defendants in Netanyahu's 4000 case, Iris and Shaul Elovitch, are expected to request a postponement of Filber's testimony, which was supposed to begin next week.

Prosecutors have not decided yet whether to support the postponement as they await details from the police regarding the manner and scope of the spyware’s use. The main question is whether information extracted in this manner was used during the investigation, with police claiming that the unit that used this spyware did not transfer the material to investigators.

The Pegasus spyware allows its operators to remotely access mobile phones infected with the software. Sold to intelligence and law enforcement agencies across the world, the spyware exploits security vulnerabilities in Android and iPhone operating systems to gain access to the device's contents – from messages to photos. The program also enables to remotely activate the phone’s camera and microphone, without the victim's knowledge.

Netael Bandel contributed to this report.