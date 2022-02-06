Israel Expected to Elect First Woman as Attorney General

The government is expected to approve Gali Baharav-Miara's appointment as Attorney General on Monday following Justice Minister Gideon Saar's recommendation, which would make her the first woman to fill the role.

Miara's recommendation will be presented alongside two other candidates approved by the search committee. If approved by the cabinet, she will succeed Avichai Mendelblit, who left his post last week. State Prosecutor Amit Aisman has served as the acting attorney general until the appointment is confirmed.

Gali Baharav-Miara received Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's recommendation last Monday as their preferred candidate.

Miara's nomination has garnered criticism over an allegedly partial selection process. Critics have charged that from the moment Sa'ar announced his desire to elect Miara, the way was paved for her selection by the search committee.

The chairman of the search committee, retired Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis, opposed the nomination of Baharav-Miara, saying she was not appropriate for the position due to her lack of experience in criminal law. Grunis had also headed the search committee that proposed Mendelblit’s candidacy for attorney general and at the time opposed Mendelblit as well. He did, however, support Raz Nazri, who was considered a leading candidate. However, former Justice Minister Dan Meridor and MK Zvi Hauser opposed the recommendation for Nazri and supported Miara.

Baharav-Miara is currently affiliated with the Tel Aviv law firm of Tadmor Levy & Co. Prior to her stint in the private sector, she worked for 30 years in the civil division of the State Prosecutor’s Office. In 2008, she was appointed head of the civil division of the Tel Aviv District, and had prior established and ran the administrative department of the prosecutor’s office. She left the prosecutor’s office in 2016.

Sa’ar issued a statement earlier in the day in support of Baharav-Miara, saying that although it is a good idea to appoint a woman as attorney general for the first time, he supports Baharav-Miara for the position “because she’s the best candidate, the most seasoned, the most appropriate, with the richest and most impressive professional and administrative background."

In addition to Baharav-Miara, the search committee recommended Roy Sheindorf, the Deputy Attorney General for Public International law, and Itay Offir, the legal adviser to the Defense Ministry. The Deputy Attorney General for Public and Constitutional Law, Raz Nizri, who had been considered a leading candidate to succeed Mendelblit, was not a finalist and is expected to leave the Justice Ministry over the next several months as a result.

The search committee interviewed candidates for the position over the past several weeks. Sa’ar also appeared before the committee and presented his future plans to split the role into two positions – one to be filled by the legal adviser to the cabinet and government authorities, and the other to serve as the country’s chief prosecutor. The committee has met seven times, its sessions including meetings with Bennett as well as with all living former attorney generals.