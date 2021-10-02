Body of 17-year-old Girl Found Buried at Israeli Construction Site, Suspect Arrested

The body of a 17-year-old girl was found at a construction site near a public park in the northern Israel city of Kiryat Motzkin on Saturday. The suspect is an employee of a psychiatric institution in which the teenager was previously hospitalized, police said.

The search for the girl began on Friday night, and a guard at a nearby construction site said he had seen the victim and suspect together on Saturday morning.

The guard said he had observed a man and a woman arriving at the site in the morning and using two shovels to dig a hole. After a few minutes in which they were out of sight, the man reappeared by himself, the guard said. When he approached the pit, the guard said, he saw body parts poking out of the ground.

The girl's grandmother, who was her guardian, reported her missing on Friday after she did not arrive at her home in Or Akiva as planned. She also added that the girl had taken out a restraining order against the suspect in the past.

The police determined that her cell phone was in the Krayot, a group of several cities near Haifa, including Kiryat Motzkin. Friends told police that she had been in contact with the man who was arrested as a suspect. The suspect has no prior criminal record.

The site where the body was found is supposed to be filmed by a security camera 24 hours a day, according to a sign at its entrance. The police have taken statements from residents of nearby buildings who said they had seen the incident.