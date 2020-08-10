From Harris to Whitmer and Bass: How Joe Biden’s Possible Veeps Could Tip U.S.-Israel Ties

Joe Biden triggered a short-lived political drama on Saturday when he told a Fox News reporter that he had already decided who will be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election. Biden’s campaign staff later explained that the comment – which Biden made while out on a bike ride in his home state of Delaware – was a joke, noting that when the reporter asked him whom has been chosen for the job, the Democratic candidate smiled and answered: “you.”

All that’s known for certain regarding Biden’s choice of a running mate in the November election is his promise to name a woman, and that an announcement on who she will be is coming within the next few weeks. Reports in the U.S. media have focused on five main candidates on the short list for the job: two U.S. Senators, a senior member of Congress, a former National Security Adviser and the governor of a swing state.

The five candidates have contrasting approaches and records when it comes to Israel and Middle East policy. Their differences on this issue reflect the broader ongoing discussion within the Democratic Party regarding the U.S.-Israel relationship. While vice presidents have varying degrees of influence on White House policy, the choice Biden will make may well have a lasting impact on the party’s approach to Israel, even beyond his own campaign and potential term in office.

Kamala Harris

Many of the eulogies for Senator Kamala Harris’ promising but unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination blamed her campaign’s failure on the fact that she was seen as too progressive for the centrists who favored Biden – but not progressive enough for those who rallied around Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

California Senator Kamala Harris, then-U.S Democratic presidential candidate, in Miami, June 27, 2019. Strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Harris certainly walked the tightrope on the issue of Israel: She is strongly in the moderate Biden column but has had to adjust her optics, if not the content of her stands to avoid alienating more progressive supporters.

This process can be measured in her relationship with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Not long after her election as California senator, but well before her presidential bid, Harris was the star performer at the powerful pro-Israel lobby’s 2017 Policy Conference, in a much-quoted appearance: “Having grown up in the Bay Area, I fondly remember those Jewish National Fund boxes that we would use to collect donations to plant trees for Israel,” she said at that conference, followed by a rapturous travelogue of a recent tour of Israel and the West Bank, which she visited with her Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff, whom she married in an interfaith ceremony in 2014.

She also co-sponsored a Senate resolution in January 2017 criticizing President Barack Obama – in his last week in office – for abstaining in a vote on a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel’s settlement policies.

The following year, as she began to eye the 2020 presidential nomination, Harris did not appear publicly, but quietly attended an off-the-record session at AIPAC that was later revealed in social media posts by attendees. Then, in 2019, after the Democratic hopefuls came under pressure to boycott the confab, she stayed away – but made a point of releasing photos with AIPAC leaders in her Capitol Hill office, facing subsequent criticism from the left wing of the party.

Like Biden, Harris strongly supports a two-state solution, and she has pleased AIPAC and other “pro-Israel” circles by speaking out in favor of Israel’s “right to defend itself” from Hamas attacks from the Gaza Strip, and saying that she didn’t think the United States should pressure Israel on peace with the Palestinians because a resolution “cannot be imposed by outside parties.” Those circles are surely less excited by her statements during the primary race endorsing the idea of the United States rejoining the Iran nuclear agreement under a new administration, but “look toward expanding it.”

Susan Rice

Among all the final candidates for Biden’s vice presidential slot, the person who is undoubtedly the most knowledgeable about Israel and the Middle East is former Obama administration national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice.

Then-U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice, April 29, 2016. Undoubtedly the most knowledgeable of Biden's list of running mates about Israel and the Middle East.

Her Obama credentials work both to her benefit and her detriment when it comes to Israel. Her personal record of support for Israel at the United Nations was described as solid during her tenure, but her close ties to the former president associate her with the sub-zero frost of the Obama-Netanyahu relationship.

She was, after all, serving as Obama’s national security adviser when the United States abstained from the UN Security Council vote in late 2016 condemning Israeli settlements. And before that, she was the face of the Iran deal to Israelis – making an unsuccessful trip in 2014 to try to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back the agreement. It was after a conversation with Rice that the Israeli leader warned that a “bad deal” was in the works.

A 2015 memoir by former peace negotiator Dennis Ross noted that Ms. Rice’s “combative mind-set” and failure to keep Israel updated on the negotiations with Iran was a major reason why the relationship between the two countries deteriorated in the Obama years. He related an anecdote in which Rice was once so angry at Netanyahu’s furious opposition to the Iran deal while it was brewing that “she told Abraham Foxman, the Anti-Defamation League’s then-director, that Netanyahu did everything but ‘use the ‘N-word’ in describing the president.’”

In late June this year, Rice told the Israel Policy Forum that she is a long-time supporter of a two-state solution and issued a strong warning that annexation of some of the occupied territories would lead to a situation in which “fundamentally, Israel will either not be able to sustain itself as a Jewish state, or it won’t be able to sustain itself as a democracy. In my estimation, either outcome is one we have to avoid at all costs. When it comes to annexation, it all but makes the objective of a two-state outcome impossible. It would also alienate Israel from its neighbors, particularly Jordan.”

Gretchen Whitmer

As a first-term governor – with no background in national politics or foreign policy – Gretchen Whitmer’s views on Israel and the Middle East are harder to document than others on Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president, who can point to voting records in Congress or the Senate, or, in the case of Susan Rice, a career’s worth of foreign policy activity.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, June 17, 2020. With no background in national politics or foreign policy, her views on Israel and the Middle East are hard to document.

Still, the Michigan politician did travel to Israel shortly after her election last year, choosing a trade mission to the Jewish state as her first overseas trip – to the dismay of Arab-American advocacy and human rights groups in her state, which has a substantial number of immigrants from the Middle East.

During her visit, Whitmer met with Israel’s energy minister, visited research arms of Detroit automotive companies located in Israel, attended a conference on water technology and signed a memorandum of understanding designed to “build the connection that will transform our transportation landscape and lead to stronger relationships between Michigan and Israel.”

In the course of her contentious 2018 campaign for the governor’s seat, Whitmer faced attacks from her Republican opponent based on tweets posted in 2009 by her running mate, lieutenant governor candidate Garlin Gilchrist II.

Gilchrist had written on the social media platform he was tired of people “kissing Israel’s ass” and called Hamas “a legitimately elected party that only rose to power b/c of Israeli aggression & Western complicity/enablement.” In attack ads, the GOP accused the Whitmer/Gilchrist team of “sympathizing with terrorists.”

At a town hall meeting, Whitmer pushed back against the attacks, slamming “partisan attack dogs” for lying about her “unwavering support for Israel.”

Defending her record on Israel, she noted that “in the State Senate I proudly sponsored resolutions to reaffirm the unbreakable partnership between Michigan and Israel. I believe that the BDS movement is an affront to that relationship, and I am 100 percent opposed to BDS.”

She added that she “strongly supports the bipartisan anti-boycott legislation that was signed into law by Governor [Rick] Snyder last year, and will do everything in my power to uphold it as Michigan’s next governor.”

Karen Bass

Rep. Karen Bass, whose congressional district covers large parts of Los Angeles, is seen as the most progressive candidate on Biden’s list, and some of those who are promoting her for the job believe she will be most successful in attracting disappointed supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders to come out and vote for Biden.

California Rep. Karen Bass of California, July 22, 2020. She is considered to be the most progressive candidate on Biden's list of possible running mates.

In 2015, Bass was one of almost 60 Democratic members of Congress who deliberately skipped Netanyahu’s speech in front of Congress on the Iran deal, stating: “My support for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship has been consistent during my entire time in elected office, and that support will only continue in the years to come. Support for Israel has traditionally been a nonpartisan issue, and I want it to remain so.”

She also said at the time that “it is truly sad” that Netanyahu and then-Speaker of the House, Republican John Boehner, “have chosen to play partisan and divisive politics.”

Last summer, Bass signed as a co-sponsor of a piece of legislation that, if approved, would forbid the use of U.S. military aid to Israel for the purpose of detaining or arresting Palestinian children. She was praised by the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, which noted on Facebook that Bass “has a long history of international human rights work and resisting South African Apartheid.”

Bass also chairs the Black Congressional Caucus, and in that role she has defended Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from criticism over her comments about the influence of the pro-Israeli lobby in the United States. Bass said that some of the criticism directed at Omar was Islamophobic, but she also said that Omar could have used less “inflammatory” language when discussing the subject.

In May 2018, Bass criticized Trump for his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear accord, warning that “withdrawing from this deal sets a dangerous precedent that our country’s word cannot be trusted.” She added that “pulling out of the only established deal to restrain Iran’s nuclear development only makes our country and our allies in the region, especially Israel, less safe.”

Two months ago, on a Zoom call organized by the left-wing J Street organization, Bass expressed her opposition to unilateral Israeli annexation of settlements in the West Bank, and said that she was worried and disappointed by the fact that Republican members of Congress have not joined the more than 200 Democratic lawmakers who have come out against annexation. She also said that she believes the “only” way to fully stop annexation will be for Biden to defeat Trump in November.

Tammy Duckworth

On the night that Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, one of the only pieces of good news that Democrats could point to was Duckworth’s victory in the Senate race in Illinois, in which she beat Republican Senator Mark Kirk and took back the seat that was previously held by Barack Obama.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, May 6, 2020. She voted in favor of the Iran nuclear deal but admitted that it was "imperfect."

Kirk was one of the closest Senators to AIPAC, and the leader of several legislative attempts to derail the Iran deal. Duckworth, on the other hand, was endorsed by J Street and had voted in favor of the Iran deal in 2015. Her personal life experience – as a veteran of the Iraq War who flew combat missions in the Middle East and was severely injured in a helicopter crash – made her one of the party’s most prominent speakers on issues of foreign policy and national security.

Unlike Bass, Duckworth did attend Netanyahu’s speech before Congress in 2015, and was photographed shaking the prime minister’s hand beforehand. She met with Netanyahu a few months later, in the summer, as members of Congress were debating how to vote on the Iran deal. Her eventual decision to vote in favor, which she announced in September 2015, came alongside an admission that the deal was “imperfect,” but that there was “no better alternative” to stop Iran’s march toward a nuclear bomb.

When Trump decided to withdraw from the deal, Duckworth described that decision as “disastrous” and released a statement saying: “While the Iran nuclear agreement was far from perfect, it has been successful in pushing back Iran’s time line for nuclear weapons development, which was a key goal of the agreement. Donald Trump’s reckless announcement today not only threatens to destroy years of important non-proliferation efforts, it also isolates us from our allies and undermines our country’s ability to use diplomacy to negotiate future agreements, leaving us with less leverage on the world stage.”

Duckworth supports a two-state solution and was one of the first senators to sign a public letter to Netanyahu expressing opposition to unilateral annexation. Like Biden, however, she has also consistently supported U.S. military aid to Israel, and has not joined calls from Sanders and others to condition or withhold aid to Israel. She co-sponsored the 2018 United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act, which extended U.S. military aid to Israel until 2028.