Who Is Benny Gantz, the Former General Tasked With Forming Israel's Next Government

Confronted by a right-wing heckler while campaigning for last month's parliamentary election in Israel, Benny Gantz grabbed the man by the lapels and glared down at him. "No one's doing anything wrong by you," Gantz, who leads the centrist Kahol Lavan Party, told him. "We only want what's good for you."

The encounter was part embrace, part menace, and highly ambiguous. So is much else about Gantz, who will try to form a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to abandon his own attempts to put together a new coalition.

President Reuven Rivlin turned to Netanyahu first after the Sept. 17 election, in which no party won a majority. Gantz, was next in line after Kahol Lavan won 33 seats in parliament, one more than Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

The 60-year-old general, nicknamed "The Prince" as he rose through army ranks, now has the chance to dethrone Netanyahu, who is sometimes referred to as "King Bibi" after dominating Israeli politics for more than a decade as prime minister.

skip - Netanyahu couldn’t form a government. What happens next?

Netanyahu couldn’t form a government. What happens next? - דלג Netanyahu couldn’t form a government. What happens next?

As chief of the Israeli military between 2011 and 2015, Gantz was a consensus figure. He has tried to retain his broad appeal as head of Kahol Lavan, a newly formed party named after the national colors.

But what he would do in power is not completely clear as he had avoided committing himself on some important issues.

Read Anshel Pfeffer's definitive profile of Gantz

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

A "national unity" government could avoid or resolve a stalemate if a Likud-led right-wing coalition or a Kahol Lavan-led center-left alliance prove impossible.

Gantz has said his party would not join a government with Netanyahu in it, citing the prime minister's legal troubles (he faces three corruption indictments pending a hearing).

If a partnership with Gantz is the only way to stay off the backbenches, prominent Likud members could try to topple Netanyahu as party leader, some political analysts have said.

"His low-key style and relative ineloquence are for many a modest man's refreshing antithesis to Bibi's perceived bluster and soloism. Gantz is seen as balanced, cautious and pragmatic," said Amotz Asa-El, a research fellow at Jerusalem's Shalom Hartman Institute.

Blue and White platform flyer Screen grab

Blue and white

Gantz launched his political career by joining forces with the right-wing Moshe Ya'alon, a former defense minister and the center-left former Finance Minister Yair Lapid, to form the new centrist Kahol Lavan party earlier this year.

Gantz and Lapid struck a rotation agreement, where the two leaders would trade places as prime minister after two years as premier.

Blue and White platform flyer Screen grab

The new alliance announced the first 20 names on the Kahol Lavan slate: Gantz, Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya'alon, Gabi Ashkenazi, Avi Nissenkorn, Meir Cohen, Miki Haimovich, Ofer Shelah, Yoaz Hendel, Orna Barbivai, Michael Biton, Chili Tropper, Yael German, Zvi Hauser, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Karin Elharrar, Meirav Cohen, Yoel Razvozov, Asaf Zamir, Izhar Shay.

Allison Kaplan Sommer explained how Kahol Lavan’s lack of women at the top of the party highlighted Israeli politics' gender gap. Gantz has since vowed to move toward a 50-50 gender representation in his party and boasts of having the first ultra-Orthodox female lawmaker and female Druze lawmaker in his party.

Blue and White platform flyer Screen grab

On the issues

Gantz has called for pursuing peace with the Palestinians while maintaining Israel's security interests.

He has signaled he would make territorial concessions toward the Palestinians, but has also sidestepped the question of Palestinian statehood. His party is also running on a platform promising to impose term limits on the prime minister (Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term), invest more in education, allow public transportation on Shabbat and enact civil marriages.

Netanyahu's Likud party attacked Gantz, trying to brand him as mentally unstable and therefore unfit to serve in office.

Chemi Shalev explained how Gantz’s quintessential ‘Israeliness’ is his secret weapon against Netanyahu.

Likud officials decided on the move in late March, after a leaked recording of Gantz, arguing Netanyahu would like him dead, was aired on Channel 13 News. Likud has since sought to paint Gantz as "insane, a cuckoo, mentally unstable," according to a party source.

Gantz has attacked Netanyahu for his role in the submarines bribery scandal that his campaign clearly hoped would turn the tide against Netanyahu and his “Mr. Security” image. Netanyahu seized on the alleged hacking of Gantz’s cellphone prior to the first election to insinuate that Gantz is no less than a security risk prone to Iranian blackmail.

The campaign aside, Gantz’s biggest obstacle to becoming prime minister however, is finding enough seats in the Knesset to form a government. The right wing bloc favors Netanyahu and is currently larger, meaning the even if Gantz’s party wins more seats than Netanyahu’s Likud, Netanyahu may still end up prime minister.

Gantz insists that another government headed by Netanyahu would only last eight months until the prime minister is indicted in the corruption cases against him, the sources said. The attorney general has already moved to indict Netanyahu, pending a hearing.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this article