Bennett to Focus on Threat of Iran in United Nations Speech Next Week

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is scheduled to give a speech on Monday to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and is expected to spend a considerable section of his address to discuss Iran and to argue that Israel receives unfair treatment in the UN and other international bodies.

An alleged anti-Israel bias abroad is an issue that greatly troubles lsraeli politicians in light of the intentions of U.S. President Joe Biden to reverse the Israel policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, intensify cooperation with the United Nations, and strengthen his power in the international arena.

The part of the speech dealing with Iran will focus less on warnings and sounding alarm bells, instead putting an emphasis on Israel’s right to defend itself and do what's necessary in order to keep Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu shows an illustration as he addresses the UN General Assembly in 2012. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Besides keeping Iran from getting a nuclear bomb, Bennett is also expected to use his speech to try and rally the international community against the expanding influence of Iran on other countries in the Middle East and to prevent its operations against Israel and Western nations, separately from the nuclear issue. Bennett may mention fleets of drones Iran operates to attack ships and civilian facilities in the region.

Unlike his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett does not plan to make use of props like posters or maps.

After Bennett was unable to meet with members of the U.S. Jewish community during his visit to Washington last month, he is expected to hold a special event with them next week and give a speech to the heads of major Jewish organizations.

One of the tasks that Bennett and his planned successor in two years, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, are promoting is strengthening relations with the U.S. Jewish community and improving ties with the Democratic Party and its supporters.