Bennett Tells New Committee He Expects Arabs to 'Cooperate Fully' in Fight Against Crime

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that he expects the Arab community to back the state and Israel's police force in the fight against violent crime. He made his comments during the first meeting of the ministerial committee for combatting violence in the Arab community.

Bennett said in the meeting that he expects "full cooperation from the Arab community in the war on crime and violence in the Arab community."

The meeting follows the 95th death of a member of the Arab community in violence or crime since the beginning of this year. On Saturday, Mahran Mughrabi succumbed to his wounds after being shot in Haifa the night before. Mughrabi was known to law enforcement, and police believe that the shooting was criminally motivated.

His government "takes the issue very seriously," Bennett said, and that an inter-ministerial team should be assembled, led by Deputy Public Defense Minister Yoav Segalovitz, to focus on eradicating crime in the community.

Bennett added that "The Arab public must understand that security forces are not the enemy, but the solution – not to blame the state, but to walk hand-in-hand with it."

In order to fight the ongoing crime wave, "I expect that the Arab public – elected officials, Arab public figures, media personalities from the Arab community – will stand behind the police and security forces," Bennett said. "And yes, the entire Arab community must stand behind the state."

The state, he said, has "now been recruited in order to defend its Arab citizens from the plague of crime, from illegal weapons, from murder and extortion. It will take a lot of time, effort and resources…but we're on it. We are working, and we will continue to work."

Along with the prime minister, the meeting was attended by other cabinet ministers, and the leaders of the Shin Bet, the police and the National Security Council.

Ministerial committees meant to handle crime in the Arab community had been founded in the past, but to little avail. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in February, before his election defeat, that he intends on founding a ministerial committee on the issue that he would head.

However, the new committee may have a greater impact than previous attempts because of the large funds that the government is reserving for the Arab community as part of coalition agreements with the United Arab List party. The committee is also supposed to signal how seriously the coalition views the issue.

In August, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, along with Bennett and Segalovitz, presented a national plan for fighting crime in the Arab community.

The plan includes increasing police presence in cities and roads, strengthening the police's intelligence and investigative capabilities, and fighting crime families. The plan also calls for increasing the police force by 1,100 and creating financial bodies that deal with the extortion of protection money. Moreover, the establishment of new police stations and reinforcing existing ones, including near unrecognized Bedouin villages, has already been approved.