Bennett Taps New Head of Israel's Public Diplomacy and Media, After 7 Years of Vacancy

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett named Elad Tene, vice president and head of digital content at the Kan public broadcaster, as the new head of Israel's public diplomacy efforts – a position that has been vacant since 2015.

The Prime Minister's Office said Sunday that the appointment would be brought before the cabinet for approval in a forthcoming meeting.

The Public Diplomacy Directorate is a division within the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Israel's efforts to explain and defend its policies to the world.

Tene, a 49-year-old resident of Modi'in, is a reserved captain in the military's spokesperson's unit, has bachelor's and master's degrees in Communications and Political Science from Bar-Ilan University. He founded Kan's digital content division and had been its head for six years.

Tene previously held several media positions, including the deputy editor of the Maariv newspaper, editor of the NRG news site, and deputy editor of the Makor Rishon newspaper.

In 2000, he was a member of the team that founded the Ynet news site, subsequently working in various editorial roles, including head of the news desk, for the next five years. At the end of 2010, he founded Makor Rishon's weekend youth supplement.