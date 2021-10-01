Bennett Takes His Beef With Health Officials to the UN’s Hallowed Halls

Senior Health Ministry officials sat in front of their televisions on the eve of the Simhat Torah holiday and watched Prime Minister Naftali Bennett make them a second Yom Kippur. They were shocked. The disagreements between them over COVID policy were known, but the daily meetings, sometimes more than once a day, were always businesslike and pleasant. Bennett is a gentleman, said a health system official who attended these meetings regularly.

He gives credit to the experts, saying it is a pleasure to listen to them, and always praise their work. In the meeting before last, he had complimented Sharon Alroy-Preis on the interviews she had done after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had agreed for now to limit the coronavirus booster shot to those at highest risk. Then, Bennett dropped a bomb on them from the United Nations podium.

Bennett took off for New York carrying a club in his suitcase, which he planned to slam down, with his rich English, on the heads of the “professionals” in the health system. Not necessarily the Health Ministry, and not just Alroy-Preis, his nemesis. He didn’t consider it an attack; he saw it as a form of reeducation. He was calling the errant soldiers to order. And why from the podium of the UN General Assembly, and not in a press conference in Jerusalem? Because it was there that he chose to present the “Israeli model” for coping with the coronavirus pandemic. Part of that model is leadership and close management. The text simply wrote itself.

In general, anyone who complains to him about why he chose to tell the world about his government’s policy at a diplomatic forum is being provincial. Bennett has been saying that in every conversation he has with a world leader that COVID-19 is Topic No. 1 of discussion. It almost demanded to be discussed at the UN.

Perhaps. There are those who will say that the preoccupation with the prime minister’s speech there has been excessive. He didn’t get such great coverage there, and rightfully so. While world leaders were speaking about global problems, first and foremost the climate crisis, Bennett was telling the United Nations how Nir Orbach was living with Tamar Zandberg, and how Benny Begin lies down with Ibtisam Mara’ana. Bennett has a response to this argument, too: From U.S. President Joe Biden to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, everyone praised the composition of the Israeli government, everyone is interested in the how the initiative – which he calls a “political accident” – was going.

Back to the eve of the holiday. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz sat in his Tel Aviv home and his jaw dropped to the floor. After collecting himself, he started to text Bennett on WhatsApp. It was a stormy, emotional correspondence. All in all, the two get along well, and they have been on the same page from the professional standpoint. Horowitz has been even more extreme than Bennett. In August, when Bennett was warning “if we vaccinate in Elul, we’ll be able to hear shofar together in Tishrei,” Horowitz was issuing a sweeping “no” to a lockdown. Both of them unequivocally supported opening the school year on time, and both objected to restricting the size of gatherings.

Indeed, even Horowitz has admitted privately that the anonymous briefings by those termed “senior health system officials” against government policy and Bennett himself, are aggravating. He knows firsthand, i.e., from the prime minister himself, how much those comments angered him and how heart-wrenching they were. But he didn’t see this coming.

Horowitz acted correctly on the eve of the holiday, when he didn’t hesitate to issue a press release supporting his professional staff. That’s what is expected of any minister who isn’t Amir Ohana. On Tuesday evening, after the holiday, he was interviewed by the Kan public broadcaster and Channel 13 News. His words were moderate, but the message was tough: What Bennett had said was unnecessary he declared, and rightly so.

Open gallery view Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at a news conference last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In private conversations with his close associates, he let loose a little more. “What jumped on him? Why did he jump?” he complained about Bennett. “There is recklessness here,” he said. “Who should we thank for the increasingly positive data? Who do we thank for the infection rate dropping? It’s thanks to the [health] system. So to say at a press briefing that they ‘stuttered?’ That’s Bibi [former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu].”

A senior Health Ministry official with whom I spoke used the following metaphor: Let’s say there’s a war. The prime minister goes to address the UN, and from the podium announces: I admire the Israel Defense Forces’ generals, but in the end I’m the one who decides. Now, that’s factually correct, that’s how it works. But is that a sensible thing to say? And from the UN podium?

En route to calm

What’s interesting is that the generals metaphor was also heard from Bennett’s side. This is how it was put: Let’s say the cabinet decided to launch a military operation. Would it be reasonable for one of the generals to brief the press on why he thinks it’s not the correct decision? Once a decision is made, the professional echelons have to respect it and act accordingly. Anyone dissatisfied with the decision is welcome to resign. That’s the essence of a civil servant.

All points of view are heard behind closed doors; no one is ever silenced, the speaker continued. But to go to three different broadcast studios, as Alroy-Preis did, after the cabinet decided on the booster, and say, “I was against it”? The fact is, the world is following in our footsteps. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s adviser, said in an interview with Ilana Dayan on Army Radio), “I think ultimately there will be enough data to show that Israel is doing the right thing.”

Does Bennett have a case, when he describes the offensive opened against him personally and against the cabinet’s decision, for example, not to restrict gatherings? The answer is yes. Did he get confused in terms of the venue, the event and the timing he used to rebuke the rebellious and the unruly? The answer is also yes.

Even days later, after we all danced with Torah scrolls during and after the holiday, Bennett’s (planned) move looks strange. The more the time passes, the less comprehensible it seems. Perhaps the goal was achieved, perhaps the briefings against him will stop, but the same effect could have been achieved here, at home in the shtetl.

Open gallery view Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at a press conference in Jerusalem, in July. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“It destroyed us, we’re all walking around with our heads on the floor,” was how a senior Health Ministry official described it to me. “It’s reminiscent of the Justice Ministry corridors during the awful day of Netanyahu and Ohana. Doe has want to ruin his relationship with the experts? Just before children go back [to school] and the Green Pass criteria are tightened, which will be a huge event given that a million people are still not vaccinated? Who will do the work if not them? These comments undermine the public’s faith in the system.”

Once again, it’s interesting that the motif of loss of faith also serves Bennett’s side: When professionals tell the media that the cabinet’s decisions are dangerous and life threatening, no matter who says it, it simply undermines the confidence people have for those who are conducting the war against the virus. Last Friday, there were two main headlines in two daily newspapers criticizing the cabinet: “The experts vs. the ministers: Your approach is dangerous” (in Maariv) and “Cabinet of experts to the government: The coronavirus policy has failed” (Israel Hayom). When that happens, it’s time to make some order.

This is a campaign that has been going on for more than a month, people around the prime minister say, and he has kept silent. Then he decided he couldn’t hold his tongue any longer.

After all this venting, however, it’s no surprise that both sides decided not to escalate the issue, but to contain it, as military reporters put it. Bennett and Horowitz had a meeting schedule on Thursday in the prime minister’s bureau in the Kirya in Tel Aviv. There was talk of Bennett holding a larger meeting next week with Horowitz and senior people from his ministry. The latter believe that Bennett learned his lesson, felt the heat and has extended his hand in peace. Bennett believes that they took the beating, learned their lesson, felt the heat – and from now will behave accordingly.

Crashing the party

On Wednesday, Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid) conducted a tour of Jaljulya, together with people from the treasury’s budget division. Cohen has been drawing up Plan 923, a five-year, 30-billion-shekel ($9.3 billion) plan to build infrastructure and close social gaps in Arab society. She invited United Arab List Chairman Mansour Abbas to accompany the tour. Leaving aside the fact that the Jewish parts of the coalition are going out of their way to show Abbas respect in his electoral districts (Yair Lapid is leading this approach), he also has a role: He is coordinating the issue for the cabinet.

The night before the tour, Cohen got a surprise phone call from one of the senior people in the Joint List. Do us a favor, he asked, could you also invite Ayman Odeh, our chairman?

“What are you talking about?” Cohen said. “This is a professional visit.”

“So why did you invite Mansour?” the man on the line dissembled.

“Because he’s a coalition partner, and he’s coordinating the work on the plan,” Cohen responded, stating the obvious.

This factual response is driving the Joint List crazy. In the end, after all the criticism and bellyaching and kvetching that UAL members are spewing, they are the ones involved in government activity. When the leaks about UAL’s difficulties, about the coalition’s fragility and the recent budget battles end, the plan will be approved by the cabinet (Cohen plans to present it to the ministers during the coming month). Abbas will be given lots of credit for it. He’ll be properly flattered and praised by the heads of the other parties.

Open gallery view Alkharumi with UAL chairman Mansour Abbas and UAL MKs Mazen Ghanayim and Walid Taha Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In any case, it turned out that the response given to Odeh’s active or passive messenger was not enough for the Joint List. The next day, out of Jaljulya’s clear blue skies, Odeh appeared and joined the tour, crashing the party to which he wasn’t invited. Abbas, who was deeply offended, informed the embarrassed Cohen and treasury officials that he was done, and he disappeared.

Excuse us, but what are you doing here? Cohen’s people asked Odeh. I was invited by the local council head, Odeh replied.

That was a weak excuse. Local Council Chairman Darwish Rabi is indeed top dog in his town. But he didn’t organize the tour, and he certainly wasn’t responsible for the list of participants. When a government ministry organizes a tour, it controls the invitation list. “In short, Ayman snuck in,” said a senior minister. “It could almost be funny: The head of a parliamentary faction infiltrating a government tour.”

Wait, it’s not funny? I asked.

“No,” he said. “It testifies to something deep in Arab politics. The Joint List can’t bear Abbas’ strengthening position on the Arab street. In the end, he’s the one sitting once a week in the meeting of faction heads in the Prime Minister’s Office. In the end, it’s he who is received as an honored guest at every government forum organized by Lapid or Finance Minister [Avigdor] Lieberman. In the end, he’s the one who writes about Bennett for the 100 influencers in Time magazine.

“Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo is dealing personally with the transfer of budgets to the [Arab] sector, according to the agreement signed with him. Odeh sees this and goes nuts. It was meant to be his news to give. In another month and a half, the Knesset will approve the budget, and the revolution will be marked with Mansour Abbas’ name. And Ayman, instead of being the father of the revolution, will be the one who crashes tours.”

It sounds as if you aren’t taking seriously the threats Abbas and members of his party have been issuing, I said. “On the contrary,” he responded. “I’m treating it with utmost seriousness. That’s why I know the issue will be resolved. They are exerting pressure in the runup to the budget vote. It’s part of the game, and it’s fine. In the end, they’ll get most of what they asked for. It’s in the [coalition] agreements, and these are gaps that Israeli society should have closed long ago.”

Meanwhile, in Jaljulya, after leaving the tour Abbas was placated and returned. He and Odeh sat around VIP table, in the hall in which the conference took place, Abbas to the minister’s right and Odeh to her left. “I separated them,” Cohen said.

Odeh declined to respond.

The Lady and the Gantz

Open gallery view Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem August 22, 2021. Credit: Reuters

Before Yom Kippur, Defense Minister Benny Gantz came to the Western Wall Plaza. In the tradition of pampering VIPs, he was accompanied by the Western Wall rabbi, Shmuel Rabinovich. Journalists present reported that some of the worshippers heckled Gantz. Others called out “Bibi, King of Israel,” referring to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. The more stringent, in the spirit of the Jewish holy day and reconciliation, yelled, “Traitor, you sit in a government with Abu Mazen, with terror supporters.” That was the spirit of forgiveness that prevailed at the plaza. The reporters said that Rabinovich tried to silence the shouters and calm them down.

Fast forward around 10 days later, to the Intermediate Days of Sukkot. The head of the opposition and his wife were being hosted at the home of a friend, a billionaire who lives most of the year in the United States. Rabbi Rabinovich was also present at the event, unfortunately for him. Sara Netanyahu approached him and complained – loud enough so that others in the vicinity could hear – about how he had quieted the hooligans insulting Gantz and, in particular, those praising her husband in the preferred style (“king of Israel”).

Because he replied in a normal tone of voice, the rabbi’s response wasn’t heard by those whose ears had perked up. According to witnesses, the husband of the censurer didn’t intervene or say a word during the whole incident in which she dressed down the embarrassed rabbi. Perhaps he feared for himself, or perhaps he agreed with her.

The incident isn’t important in and of itself. It certainly isn’t exceptional; we are all familiar with The Lady and her coarse and unforgiving way of expressing herself to people she suspects of being critical of the king of Israel, or associating with his political rivals.

Several days after the encounter in the billionaire’s home, on Tuesday of this week, there was a tweet from a Hebrew Twitter account named “I have dyslexia and discography.” It’s an account whose main purpose is to resonate admiration of Netanyahu and bitterness against his opponents, primarily Bennett. It’s an anonymous account opened after the new government was formed, like the many others inhabiting social media. Its profile picture is Netanyahu captioned T.H.E. L.E.A.D.E.R.

The tweet in question comprised of an attack against the Western Wall rabbi that was full of derision that emitted an antisemitic stench. The background was ostensibly President Isaac Herzog’s controversial commutation of sentence for the rabbi’s sister. But the tweet included a reference to Gantz’s visit to the Western Wall that had so infuriated the leader’s W.I.F.E.

“Now you understand why the Western Wall rabbi defended Benny Gantz when he came to the Kotel for selichot,” the account owner wrote, adding, “Not everyone who dresses like an ultra-Orthodox person is really ultra-Orthodox/religious/observes what’s written in the Torah … in some instances he isn’t even Jewish.”

There was no response from the bureaus of Netanyahu or Rabinovich.

This is the diseased flow chart. It’s a butterfly wings farm. In a house in Caesarea, they decide to hate someone, to ban them like in the Middle Ages. Somehow, in some mysterious fashion, this hatred permeates the social networks and finds its way to the Bibi-ists, to the most inferior fake accounts and sometimes to official statements by “Likud.” Once it was a political party in Israel, but in recent years it has become the Netanyahu family’s platform in its media wars. More than once, people who have spoken to The Lady find the same exact comments, perhaps worded in a more orderly fashion, in statements issued by “the party.” Those in the know are not surprised. The private agenda of The Lady, the son, and of course, the father, is the essence of today’s Likud. There is nothing there except exposed passions and vengefulness.

It would behoove Gantz to know the nature of the fiery suitor, who at least until recently was promising him the moon and the sun and the stars, if only he would abandon the government of change and fall into his arms. From one side of his mouth, Netanyahu caresses, making (even these days) tempting proposals. From the other side emerges the old and evil Bibi, who incites, divides and humiliates. As in that 1980s cinematic hit, Fatal Attraction, this wooing seems sincere and passionate, but in the end, you will find your pet cooking in a pot. Or more accurately, yourself and your good name.