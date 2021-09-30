Israel's Prime Minister Now Pretends the Palestinians Don’t Exist. It’s a Brilliant Move

On Monday afternoon, I wrote quick-response analysis of Naftali Bennett’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and then promised myself I wouldn’t waste another second on it.

UNGA speeches are empty acts of theater. The whole jamboree of assorted dictators and despots (and a handful of elected leaders) using the opportunity to fly to New York for a shopping spree is a waste of their poor subjects’ money. If democratic leaders had a bit more self-respect, and respect for their voters, they would refuse to take part in such a farcical spectacle.

But I find it impossible to forget about Bennett’s speech. It was brilliant. It showed he understands where Israel is right now,better than any of his contemporaries and the media.

Bennett, as has been noted extensively, did not mention the Palestinians even once in his speech and that was a stroke of genius, which is not something I normally associate with him.

Bennett didn’t choose to ignore the conflict with the Palestinians out of wishful thinking, as most think, and I thought initially as well. Not because he thinks that by doing so he can "shrink the conflict." He didn’t mention them, simply because he can afford not to.

He knew that while some left-wing politicians and pundits would slate him for keeping the Palestinians out, nearly everyone else simply couldn’t care less. He knew that nearly everyone else would just be interested in pointing out how his rhetoric was different to that of his predecessor’s and how he chose to use the U.N. podium to criticize the medical experts for being too cautious, in his opinion, by recommending further restrictions in Israel - despite the spike in COVID-19.

Benjamin Netanyahu worked his entire political career to marginalize the Palestinian issue and downgrade it on the global diplomatic agenda, but not even he had dared keep the Palestinians out of his grandiose U.N. speeches. Bennett went there.

And from his perspective, it was a breathtakingly brilliant move. He understood that as far as the most of the world is concerned, you don’t have to shrink the conflict. You can simply pretend that it doesn’t exist.

Open gallery view Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept rockets fired from Gaza Strip, near Sderot, Israel, earlier this year Credit: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Bennett has seen the empty glass of support for the Palestinian cause for what it is. Everyone else looks at a handful of Congress members opposing the U.S. handing a billion dollars to Israel to pay for new Iron Dome interceptors as a dangerous precedent and a blow to Israel. Bennett sees how they were crushed in a subsequent vote by the overwhelming majority, not just of the Republicans, but of their own Democratic party as well.

In the last three and a half months since he became prime minister, Bennett has noticed how seldom the Palestinian issue came up in his conversations with foreign leaders, and how half-hearted they sounded when they did bring it up. Especially the Arab leaders he met.

As a newcomer to international diplomacy, Bennett has grasped the dirty secret: No-one gives a damn about the Palestinians, beyond lip-service. So he decided not to pay them even that, and it worked.

Looking at this precipitous decline objectively, it’s not hard to understand. The peak in international interest in the Palestinian issue was in the 1990s and noughties, in the period after the Cold War and before what we once hopefully called the Arab Spring, and haven’t come up with a better name since.

It was a period of sensible middle-of-the-road leaders and optimism. When things seemed to make sense and the long arc of history seemed to be leading us somewhere better.

It was a period when South African apartheid was ended, the conflict in Northern Ireland was resolved, somewhat, and the Oslo process was launched. Something as neat and sensible sounding ideas as "two states" looked like a solution. And if there’s a solution, then surely it can be reached. And if it isn’t reached, then those responsible for obstructing it can and should be named and punished.

That was long ago and, though some of us in the media tend to focus on the tiny, but noisy pockets of activists still focused on the Palestinian issue, most of the world has simply moved on to more burning and perhaps more solvable crises. That’s the problem with our focus.

We make a big deal out of the fact that those who continue to devote themselves to the conflict have ratcheted up their rhetoric, calling for boycotts and using increasingly loaded terms like "ethnic cleansing," "apartheid" and "genocide," and we argue over whether these terms are justified, instead of asking if anyone is listening outside the echo chambers.

Open gallery view A delegate wearing a face mask in the colors of the Palestinian flag takes his seat during the opening day of the annual UK Labour Party conference in Brighton last week Credit: Justin TALLIS / AFP

Take the annual conference of the UK Labour party that took place in Brighton this week, for example. In one of the sessions, pro-Palestinian activists crowded the conference hall and passed, by a show of hands, a stridently anti-Israel resolution on "the ongoing Nakba in Palestine."

But none of the party leadership, currently under the centrist Keir Starmer, bothered to attend the vote. Instead, they simply ignored it, and the party’s shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, simply said "We cannot support this motion."

Nandy, a former chair of Labour Friends of Palestine, may still be just as sympathetic to the cause but even she understands that emotive and one-sided noise, in the absence of any tangible horizon for negotiations, is pointless pro-Palestinian grandstanding.

Because there are a relatively large number of younger people among the small pro-Palestine groups in mainstream parties, there’s a tendency to think that things will change in the future when a younger generation of leadership comes to the fore.

Perhaps, but it’s much more likely that the next generation of politicians, after the COVID pandemic is history, will be focused on the climate crisis and the confrontation between the West and China. Internal politics in most democracies will continue to be consumed by the battle between Trump-style populism and the moderate center.

Progressives will remain vocal in the media and academia, but will have little role to play in actually governing their countries. And with their marginalization, so will go the Palestinian cause. If anything, there will be even less interest in the Palestinians. Their moment on the international stage could well be over.

Open gallery view Crowds wave a Palestinian flag and hold up spoons, a symbol celebrating the six Palestinian prisoners who tunneled out of Gilboa Prison, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound this month Credit: AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

This is, of course, bad news for the Palestinians and for those who support them, including many Israelis who want to see the occupation end. But it’s not catastrophic. Those couple of decades in which they had the international limelight ultimately didn’t get them very far. For all the talk of a solution, none was achieved.

One important lesson from that period should be how divorced nearly all talk about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the West was from the actual realities facing Israelis and Palestinians.

Bennett is clever to be the first Israeli leader who has fully internalized that divide between talk and reality. That doesn’t mean he is right in thinking he can "shrink the conflict." Western politicians, journalists and activists, couldn’t talk a solution to the conflict into existence, let alone shrinking it.

But the conflict won’t just go away just because they eventually stop talking about it in the West.

Bennett’s intentional omission of the Palestinians from his speech reflects an important truth. A resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not going to come from without. The age in which it was possible to imagine that happening is over. It’s not going to happen. Not through persuasion nor through pressure.

Those who, unlike Bennett, believe in justice and equality for all those living between the river and the sea and that the conflict must not be ignored, need to understand that as well.