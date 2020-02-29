Defense Chief Admits Israel Was Behind Damascus Attack That Killed Son of Islamic Jihad Official

A building attacked in Damascus early on November 12, 2019. Islamic Jihad says it was the residence of one of their commanders, and was attacked by Israeli forces.

Israel is responsible for the attack on Damascus that killed the son of a senior Islamic Jihad official Akram al-Ajouri in November, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett admitted on Saturday in an interview with Channel 12 News.

The failed assassination attempt occurred on the night that Israel assassinated senior Islamic Jihad militant Baha Abu al-Atta in the Gaza Strip. Until now, Israel has not accepted responsibility for the attack in Damascus, although it has been attributed to it by foreign media outlets.

Bennett said during a TV interview that "upon taking office, we eliminated Baha (Abu Al-Atta) and indeed attacked Damascus. Until today, when they were shooting from Gaza, we responded in Gaza… but haven’t eliminated terrorists in Damascus."

Ajouri is considered Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad Nahala's right-hand man.

According to a report by Syria's SANA news agency from the night of the attack, the Syrian army's air defense systems were activated near a southern Damascus neighborhood toward a "hostile target." It was also reported that one missile fell in the area and two others hit Ajouri's house, killing two people and wounding six.

In a statement following the attack, Islamic Jihad blamed "the Zionist criminal enemy."