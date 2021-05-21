Behind the Gaza Cease-fire: Netanyahu Surrendered to Biden, and Dumped the Blame on the Army

In the long, difficult and turbulent relations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defense establishment, Thursday night marked a new low. Initially, Netanyahu tried, through an official statement, to place responsibility for the cease-fire – which was forced on him by U.S. President Joe Biden – on the Israel Defense Forces and the other security branches. Shortly afterward, dirt on the army’s performance during the Gaza campaign was leaked to the media, with the goal of insulating Netanyahu from any hint of blame for the defeat.

The announcement said the security cabinet’s decision was taken unanimously “on the recommendation of defense officials – the chief of staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad and the head of the National Security Council.”

This was a transparent attempt to take cover behind a consensus of defense experts, instead of attributing the decision to call for a cease-fire to the country’s political leadership. It was part of a campaign of leaks in recent days that portrayed the army as pressuring Netanyahu to end the fighting while the prime minister remained undecided.

The thrust of the campaign of leaks began to emerge just minutes after the cabinet meeting ended. Jonathan Lis reported in Haaretz that ministers had said that the intelligence they had been given was “poor” and failed to provide the army with “targets that would have changed the reality” in its attacks. The air force had even failed in destroying Hamas’ network of defensive tunnels, the famous “metro,” which was one of the central goals of the campaign.

The leaks had it that ministers criticized the failed assassinations of Hamas leaders and so rockets had continued to fall on Israel until the final night of the campaign. Other media quoted Transportation Minister Miri Regev criticizing IDF Chief of Staff Avi Kochavi during the cabinet deliberations. Regev allegedly wanted to continue the fighting but that Kochavi expressed doubts (Regev released a statement denying this.)

Those who are making these claims are counting on the public having a short -term memory. First, vis a vis the claims about a dearth of targets; the problems carrying out assassinations and the rocket fire that lasted until the final night – they are no different from any of the other Gaza operations in the past.

They reflect the structural limits Israel faces fighting a terror organization which operates from an area densely populated with civilians. Second, only two or three days ago, the prime minister, his spokesmen and his acolytes were saying that this campaign was different from the rest and that unprecedented victories were being racked up under Netanyahu’s leadership.

When Benny Gantz was IDF Chief of Staff, he gave Netanyahu a lot of latitude about deciding when to end a campaign and let the IDF assume responsibility for the decision. It seems that Kochavi, who is more alert to the current complexity of the political situation, is less ready to do that. So what does a prime minister with a bruised and battered image do as the rockets continue to fall? He emphasizes the broad consensus of the security establishment and slanders the army’s performance.

The IDF’s success in the fighting appears to have been limited and certainly is in no way commensurate with the euphoria broadcast by retired generals in the television studios. Operation Guardian of the Walls was another war in the series of limited conflicts in Gaza that make no pretense of really eliminating the security threat Hamas poses.

The results were disappointing in the past and they will be disappointing in the future. But the attempt at blaming the IDF for the cease-fire distorts the facts and can even be termed inane. The operation ended because the White House had run out of patience with Israel’s bombing of Gaza. It had nothing to do with how many rocket launchers were destroyed or senior Hamas figures were crossed off the list of targets.

Netanyahu ended the operation, as could have been expected from day one, with a measure of disappointment. The security flare-up, which he himself contributed to by backing increased policing in Jerusalem, scuttled the attempt to form the anti-Netanyahu government that had sought to push him out of power. However, his path to forming a new government of his own is still long and winding.

The final whistle, which finds him in a disappointing tie with Hamas, doesn’t seem to improve his standing with the public. In the meantime, he is fighting a battle of retreat and delaying tactics with his political enemies at home (and also with the prosecution). This is no war whose goal is victory. Thursday night, Netanyahu’s enemies were supplied with more ammunition to use against him.

Despite all the turmoil, there has been one amusing aspect concerning the extraordinary distress of the trumpets. Over the last few weeks, they had been praising the wisdom and heroism of Kochavi. Inspired by Netanyahu, he inflicted a decisive blow on the Hamas enemy. Kochavi was lauded in Bibist circles as the greatest Jewish commander since Bar Kochba.

All this came to an end Thursday night when the need to quickly find a new scapegoat arose. Even these veteran campaigners will need to adapt quickly from now on to presenting the wholly new version of events. It will be interesting to see how they meet the challenge starting today.