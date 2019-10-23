Baby Dies Two Days After Mom Killed in Car Crash in Israel

A baby that was delivered last week after his mother died in a road accident on Route 6 died Tuesday at Sheba Medical at Tel Hashomer.

The mother, Irna Dubinsky, 30, and her daughter Anat Rosenberg, 12, of Kiryat Yam, were killed when the car they were in swerved into a guardrail near the Ben Shemen interchange for reasons still not clear, and a van slammed into it and crushed it. The woman was rushed to the hospital and the baby was delivered by emergency cesarean section but had been listed in critical condition.

Two other people, a 65-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, while six other people, including three children, suffered light injuries and were taken to Sheba and to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.