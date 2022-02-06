'They Want a War': Attorney General's Approval of West Bank Outpost Spurs on Palestinian Protests

The decision by outgoing Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit to establish a settlement on the location of the outpost Evyatar did nothing to cool the ardor of the residents of Beita, the Palestinian village whose lands the outpost occupies. On the contrary. “It only strengthens our will to resist and fight,” a 17-year-old, attending the demonstration against the outpost, the largest weekly protest in the West Bank, told Haaretz.

The teen, a high school student, arrived at the demonstration on crutches. He’s been using them since being shot in the leg by the Israel Defense Forces two weeks ago. He says it’s not the first time he’s been wounded. On the first week that protests were held against the outpost, a Ruger bullet (a .22 caliber projectile used for crowd dispersal) whizzed by his head, nipping him and necessitating evacuation to a nearby hospital.

And yet, he continues to protest against the outpost every day. “What would I do at home?” he wondered, bemused at the very question. “That’s the mission of our village – to get the outpost removed. It’s not just demonstrations. There are also ‘nighttime harassment operations,’ and sometimes we just come here.”

Nighttime harassment operations is the moniker for the nocturnal burning of tires and occasional use of laser tags by the youngsters of Beita at the foot of the outpost. They began even before the settlers were evicted from the outpost, when black smoke could be seen rising incessantly in the area, and they continue now that the outpost is manned by the military.

Reports that Mendelblit had permitted the construction of a settlement on the location of Evyatar were translated and distributed on the protest Whatsapp groups. “They want a war,” said Khaled, a Beita resident in his forties, who has been protesting against Evyatar since its establishment in May.

Like every Friday, this past weekend hundreds of Beita resident went out to protest against the outpost. Although the settlers left Evyatar about half a year ago, the structures they erected remained, as has a large wooden Star of David, clearly visible from the demonstration’s location. The weekly demonstration is attended by little children, teens, and also adults in their sixties. Some carry slingshots and target the soldiers with rocks.

Others offer the protesters water bottles, and some watch the proceedings and shout at the soldiers from time to time. The army uses tear gas, rubber bullets, and live fire. Eight Palestinians have been killed at the protests since they began. According to the Red Crescent, this Friday three Palestinians were wounded from live fire to the legs, nine were wounded by rubber bullets, and 26 were treated for gas inhalation.

The army patrols the outpost continually and won’t allow anyone to approach, so the protests aren’t held at the foot of the outpost but in the wadi between the outpost and the village, and sometimes between the village and Route 60. The protest begins after the locals pray on location. Today the protesters said that the army came closer than ever to the village houses.

They think it had to do with Mendelblit’s announcement and that Israel is trying to pressure them to stop protesting. “Today they started rough right away. There was a lot of shooting and a lot of gas,” said one of the protesters as a tear gas canister landed by him. “Even the children in Beita know which way the gas blows and the difference in sound between live fire and a Ruger.”

Later on, the locals drove the army back into the wadi. A few dozen youngsters, hiding among the olive trees, threw rocks at the soldiers; others watched from above. “This has changed life in Beita very much,” Khaled added, “but I didn’t come to the settlers, it’s they who came to me and took my great-grandfather’s land. We just want the buildings removed.”

The uniqueness of the village, its residents attest, is that everyone is enlisted in the service of the protests – the village women make food for the protesters, protest activities take place throughout the week, and they are not identified with any political group.

Every week the army patrols the road leading from the village, attempting to prevent cars from entering. In practice, this does not prevent the arrival of the protesters, but makes the medical team’s job harder. “The ambulance keeps getting stuck in the mud,” says Dr. Abd al-Jaleel, director of the Beita field hospital, while the two ambulances stationed behind the demonstration burrowed in the ground trying to drive away. The hospital is staffed only by volunteers, some from Beita and some from Nablus and surrounding areas.

At first, says Al-Jaleel, there was no suitable clinic in the village for emergency treatment. We’ve been treating people wounded at the demonstrations against the outpost from day one, but pretty quickly we realized that there is an immense number of dangerous live gunshot wounds here. As the Nablus hospital is 17 kilometers away and the soldiers often block the road, it’s hard to evacuate people there fast enough,” he explains.

The field hospital was created within the village schoolhouse, and at first people were treated on mattresses on the floor. He estimates that they treat some hundred wounded people every Friday, and in the past year they have treated seven people who were shot and required resuscitation.

He managed to save one of them. He shows pictures of ambulances with their windows smashed because the army shot rubber bullets at them. “Since this began we have no social life and no Fridays. We’re always here,” he says. The price of the protests can be seen throughout the village, he says, noting that “Walking through Beita, every few meters you see someone on crutches.”