Palestinian Shot Dead in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security forces shot dead Saturday a Palestinian suspected of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Lion's Gate.

Border Police said the forces identified the Palestinian while he was running while wielding a knife. According to them, they yelled at him to stop, at which point he started running towards them shouting "Allah Akbar". The officers said they responded by shooting at him.

The suspect's family say they don't accept the Israeli police's account of the events. They also said he was a father of three who worked in construction.

The Palestinian shot dead by Border Police officers in Jerusalem's old City after attempting to carry out a suspected stabbing attack.

A 42-year-old passerby sustained a leg injury when the suspected attacker was shot, probably by a ricochet of the bullet fired at the him. She was transferred in light condition to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

A Magen David Adom paramedic who was called to the scene said that "The woman was lying on the ground near the Lion's Gate, fully conscious and bleeding from her leg. We were told she was at the scene during the suspected stabbing attack and was wounded when the perpetrator was neutralized."

On Friday, a woman attempted to stab a passerby in East Jerusalem with a knife before being arrested, police said. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in the Jewish neighborhood of East Talpiot. Police did not provide information about the suspect's identity.

Attempted attack came two weeks after twelve soldiers were wounded in what security forces called a car-ramming attack in central Jerusalem. Security forces announced that a suspect was arrested the following day.

Tensions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank have been heating up in the past few weeks following the presentation of the Trump administration's Mideast peace plan and Israeli representatives' declarations made in favor of annexing parts of the occupied territory.

