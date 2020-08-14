Army Strikes Hamas Targets After Gaza Incendiary Balloons Scorch Southern Israel

The Israeli army said in the early hours of Friday it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to explosive-laden balloons that have been launched from Gaza in recent days.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement that fighter jets, attack helicopters and tanks struck a Hamas post housing an aerial defense system, as well as underground infrastructure and an observation post belonging to the organization in the coastal enclave.

"The terrorist Hamas organization is responsible for everything that emanates from the Gaza Strip, and it will be held accountable for the terrorist activities carried out against Israel's citizens," the statement read.

Israel's firefighting services said that 21 fires caused by incendiary balloons broke out on Wednesday in the country's south, and 24 fired were sparked the previous day. Fires caused by balloon bombs have broken out every day over the past eight days.