Army Says Rocket Launched From Gaza Toward Southern Israel

The Israeli army said they had identified one rocket launched from Gaza toward Israel Tuesday evening, amid an intensifying escalation between Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Rocket sirens were sounded in Ashkelon and Kibbutz Zikim.

Magen David Adom said that two people had been mildly injured on their way to shelters. A ten-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl, both in stable condition, were taken to Barzilai Medical Center to treat mild injuries.

The army said they are investigating the details of the incident.

Also on Tuesday, Gaza's only power station stopped producing electricity after Israel halted supplies of diesel fuel to the besieged enclave. The shutdown of the power plant will reduce Gazans’ daily power supply from 8 to 12 hours up to now to just 3 or 4 hours.

The only remaining source of electricity in the Hamas-controlled enclave is power directly supplied by Israel – after Egypt, which also shares a border with Gaza, stopped providing electricity in February.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited the District Coordination and Liaison Office, which coordinates and monitors the movement of Palestinians in and out of Gaza Tuesday. He was briefed on the civil situation in the Strip.

The incendiary balloons continued to be launched into Israel on Tuesday, causing damage in a number of Israeli communities in the south. The Israel Air Force attacked underground Hamas facilities in Gaza on Monday night. The Israeli attacks have become a nightly occurrence in response to the balloons

Israeli defense officials say the security incidents along the border over the past few weeks are part of an attempt by Hamas to put pressure on Israel to keep commitments that Israel has made in indirect negotiations with the Islamist group. The Israeli officials do not think, however, that Hamas is interested in a confrontation with Israel.