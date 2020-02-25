Israeli Army Falsely Claims Video of Bulldozer Pushing Stones at Palestinians Was Doctored
Haaretz examined all three videos of the incident, and all proved authentic. None had been sped up
An army spokesperson falsely claimed that a video clip of an Israel Defense Forces bulldozer pushing rocks through the West Bank village of Qaddum had been edited and sped up.
Haaretz examined all three videos of the incident, and all proved authentic. None had been sped up.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit made its false claim in response to reports on the Ynet internet site and Channel 12 television. In response to this article, the unit repeated its claim that the video was edited and accelerated, adding, “If additional footage from the scene is sent, it will be examined by the relevant parties.”
The raw footage of the incident, which was obtained by the B’Tselem organization, was shot from three different angles. Two of the clips came from security cameras with no audio, and the third from a camera operated by a Palestinian at the scene.
The third camera did have audio, and it’s clear that the voices sound natural, rather than warped as they do when film is sped up. The sound is also synchronized with the picture.
In the two clips obtained from security cameras, the footage is time-stamped. This also shows that it wasn’t sped up.
The only editing the clips did undergo didn’t alter their content: Though the audio came only from the third camera, it is heard on all three videos. In addition, a close-up was made of the footage from one camera so the photographer can be seen clearly when he falls.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now