Arab Citizen of Israel Shot Dead in Suspected Murder in Nazareth

A 55-year-old man was shot dead in Nazareth on Friday, in the third murder in the Arab community in Israel in the last 24 hours.

The man was identified as Naim Suri, who recently served a 32-year-prison sentence for murder and other crimes. He was released from prison four months ago. Police have opened an investigation into the incident, which they believe to be related to a dispute between gangs.

Suri was found unconscious with gunshot wounds to his body, Magen David Adom medics reported. After examining him, medics determined his death on the spot.

Suri's suspected murder is the third reported in the last 24 hours, following a murder in Haifa and Petah Tikva.

On Thursday night, Haifa resident Hussam Othman, 24, was shot dead while sitting in his car in the city. Police have launched an investigation, but no suspects have been identified yet.

According to the Haaretz's statistics, the man is 91st to be killed in the Arab community in circumstances involving violence and crime.