Anti-Netanyahu Protests Resume as Thousands Take to Streets, Bridges Across Israel

Thousands of Israelis returned to the streets and bridges all across the country to protest againt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, continuing to demand his resignation over his corruption cases for the 19th week in a row.

With the protest being held close to the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, groups also protested against the incitement that preceded the murder. Protest groups have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over threats and violence against demonstrators, with several people being indicted for allegedly assaulting protesters.

In addition to the main protest in Jerusalem, near Netanyahu's official residence, smaller protests were also taking place at traffic junctions and city squares throughout the country, with hundreds of people spread out on various bridges overlooking the Ayalon Highway that passes through Tel Aviv.

Protesters marching in Tel Aviv, October 29, 2020.

Ahead of the protest, leaders of Crime Minister, among the main groups instrumental in the demonstrations, demanded that the commander of the police’s Jerusalem District instruct officers to work to keep tensions low, following clashes at last week's protests and at previous ones.

Meanwhile, police said four youths had vandalized booths belonging to the Peace Now organization at Zion Square, where the Jerusalem protest was held, and that one of them was detained.

Police also said they had arrested two demonstrators in the afternoon, as they tried to walk on the highway with a setpiece shaped like a submarine and refused to listen to police orders.

Several thousands protested throughout the country on Thursday, the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Rabin (according to the Hebrew calendar).

In his speech at the special Knesset session marking 25 years since Rabin's assassination on Thursday, Netanyahu referred to the protest movement, comparing it to incitement that preceded the killing. "Twenty-five years after Rabin's assassination, incitement to murder the prime minister and his family persists and no one says a word," Netanyahu said.

Supporters of Armenia rally in Tel Aviv's Habima Square, October 29, 2020. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum | Teenagers protesting against Netanyahu light candles to commemorate the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, 25 years previously, Haifa, October 29, 2020. Credit: Rami Shllush | Candles lit as part of a memorial event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Tel Aviv, October 29, 2020. Credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/ REUTERS