A Thousand anti-Netanyahu Protesters March Toward PM's Residence in Jerusalem

A thousand Israelis are marching Saturday night toward the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem, demanding the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu, despite not receiving a permit for the march from the police.

Meanwhile, demonstrators from the "Black Flag" movement, who call to defend Israel's democracy from what they perceive as Netanyahu's government attacks against it, have already gathered at some 300 intersections, junctions and bridges across Israel.

Another thousand are protesting near the prime minister's private home in Caesarea.

Protesters in Jerusalem are marching from the entrance of the city near the Chords Bridge to Netanyahu's residence on Balfour Street, despite the fact the police had refused them permission on the basis that the entrance to the city should not be blocked.

The Jerusalem police said they will "continue to allow the freedom of protest and expression and we are prepared accordingly, but at the same time, we will not allow public disruption and violation of the law," adding that they will "act against violators who do not obey police instructions and endanger public health and safety," in a statement on Saturday.

Protest organizers predict clashes may erupt with police during the demonstration, due to the enforcement of noise laws as requested by the High Court.

A statement on behalf of the field organizations coordinating the protest said "Those who harm the fabric of day-to-day life and violate public order are not those who march but this disconnected government that occupies itself with political absurdities while we, the people, face the worst crisis in this country's history."

The statement blamed the Israel Police of "Joining the blind leadership and harassing us instead of doing their job and protecting us. This shall not pass. Tonight we march because when the country collapses, you cannot remain silent."

There is a massive police presence on the streets of Jerusalem Saturday night, including water cannons near the city's entrance and the High Court of Justice.

According to the outline presented by the police in a hearing of a petition filed by 60 residents living near the prime minister's residence against the demonstrations, the use of air horns, trumpets and drums will be banned from 9:30 P.M., and from 11 P.M. the use of voice amplifiers will balso be disallowed.

The High Court rejected on Wednesday the petition seeking to limit the protests in scope or move them to a different location. The court did however say that the municipal by-law banning noise after 9:30 P.M. should be "effectively enforced."

The protest follows Friday night's demonstration that also drew thousands to Balfour street, as part of the anti-Netanyahu protest movement that has been ongoing for the past two months.

A protest camp in front of the prime minister's residence was forcibly evacuated by the police Thursday, to allow for the separation between the left-wing demonstrators and Netanyahu supporters who came out for a counter-protest, assuming that thousands of right-wing Israelis would participate, however, only about 300 did.

The police forcefully removed about ten activists from the protest camp who chained themselves to nearby roadblocks, including former Shin Bet chief Carmi Gillon, who was dragged by the police and injured. Additionally, dozens of other protesters were removed, and one was injured and sought medical treatment at a hospital.