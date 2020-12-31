Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Block Major Tel Aviv Junction, Clash With Police

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Thursday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in several locations across Israel, with dozens of protesters blocking a major junction in central Tel Aviv.

In the northern city of Binyamina, dozens of Netanyahu supporters staged a counter protest, some clashing with the police and anti-Netanyahu protesters.

Protesters march in central Tel Aviv.

According to the police, anti-Netanyahu protesters began marching in Binyamina, violating what had been agreed upon between them and the police.

The police also said that they tried to keep the protesters off the road for their own safety. One anti-Netanyahu protester was arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers.

Meanwhile, some 200 people demonstrated on Tel Aviv's Azrieli Junction, some of which had marched from Habima Square. The junction was blocked by protesters calling for the opening of an inquiry into the so-called submarine affair.

Thursday marks the 28th week of the anti-Netanyahu protests. On Saturday, thousands of Israelis protested outside Netanyahu's official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem and across the country, with several reporting that they were attacked by the premier's supporters.

The intention of these latest protests is to surround all the entrances of the premier's residence in an act they have dubbed the "Balfour siege."

Netanyahu is on trial in three corruption cases, facing charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. Protesters have demanded the premier resign over his indictment, which he dismisses as a "conspiracy" by the left-wing to take him down.