Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Attacked in 37th Consecutive Week of Demos

Demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were held Saturday evening around the country for the 37th week in a row, with protesters reporting violent attacks against them.

Protests were held outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem, opposite Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea and at dozens of highway intersections and bridges around the country.

Another protest was held in Hadera, where the prime minister was expected to attend a gathering, organized by his Likud party in a show of support. Likud cabinet ministers were expected to participate in the rally.

As in previous demonstrations, violence directed at protesters by supporters of Netanyahu were reported. Shai Golan, who attended a demonstration at Rishonim Square in the Galilee town of Yavniel, said a woman was attacked by a young man.

“There were ten of us demonstrating on the square, as we do every week. Two young ultra-Orthodox men passed by us and started ripping down signs,” Golan recounted.

Open gallery view Anti-Netanyahu protest in Hadera, Israel. Credit: Rami Shllush

“Some of us approached them to protect the signs, ending in scuffle. A young man hit one of the female demonstrators, sending her glasses and phone flying through the air, and giving her a nosebleed. We waited 40 minutes until the police came and filed a complaint.”

At Paran, a moshav collective farming community in the Arava region of the south, anti-Netanyahu demonstrators reported that supporters of the prime minister cursed and made obscene gestures at them and threw a beverage can at them.

The anti-Netanyahu Black Flag movement issued a statement that made reference to the corruption charges against Netanyahu. The prime minister denies the allegations against him.

“The defendant and his supporters use any means to harm the protests. Cyberattacks, physical violence and incitement from Likud election campaign vehicles have all become routine. The culture of incitement and hatred is directed at anyone who opposes the defendant heading the government. This craziness must stop on March 23,” the statement said in reference to Election Day. “The protest will continue.”