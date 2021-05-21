Another Round of Israel-Gaza Fighting Is Over and Nothing Will Change Soon

When the cease-fire finally arrived on August 26, 2014, after 51 days of fighting, with 2,300 dead and much of Gaza in ruins, there was a feeling that things couldn’t go back to what they had been before.

Surely, a solution had to be reached for the beleaguered coastal strip and its 2 million inhabitants. Israel and Egypt, the blockading neighbors, would have to change their policies, the Palestinians must find it in themselves to bridge their own divides, a diplomatic process must begin again. And if the local players couldn’t do it alone, the world would have to make them do so.

We know how that ended. Gaza remained under near-total blockade, with the peace process dormant and the Palestinians as divided as ever. And the world left Gaza behind and continued with its business.

The Obama administration preferred to focus in its last two years on the Iranian nuclear deal. The Trump administration moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and the world was shocked when on the day the new embassy was opened, 60 protesters were shot dead by Israel at the Gaza border fence. Shocked, for a day. The Europeans focused on their own problems and Russia and Iran took over Syria. Sunni Arab regimes continued to quietly, and then openly, engage with Israel. Gaza no longer received from them even lip service.

Nearly seven years since that cease-fire, and after 11 days and eight hours of another major clash between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in which at least 244 Palestinians and Israelis died, we’ve reached a cease-fire again. Has anything changed and is there realistic hope that this time the aftermath will yield any developments? Or will the world, after briefly focusing on the conflict, be on its way again soon?

Let’s start with the main protagonist, Hamas. In the last few years, at least part of the movement has been undergoing something of an evolution. Hamas’ political leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, has led this, making the transition back in 2017 from joint commander of the military wing to politician and statesman. Sinwar became the main figure in Hamas working for a long-term hudna (truce) with Israel and the reopening of Gaza to the world. To do this, he was prepared to accept all of Egypt’s demands to sever Hamas’ ties with its parent movement, the Muslim Brotherhood, now outlawed in Egypt.

Sinwar was also prepared to allow the Palestinian Authority to take back civilian control of Gaza, though he drew a red line at giving up Hamas’ arsenal of rockets and the rest of its military infrastructure. Sinwar’s policy was aimed at making Hamas, and himself, contenders for the leadership of the Palestinian people after President Mahmoud Abbas’ departure.

To do that, he reckoned, he needed to prove that Hamas could significantly improve living conditions in Gaza, and the only way was through diplomacy. Sinwar didn’t want another war with Israel and by the end of 2019 he even ended the weekly “marches of return” to Gaza’s borders, as they weren’t achieving anything.

So why did Hamas suddenly change course on May 10 this year and launch those rockets toward Jerusalem? Because Sinwar’s policy had failed. First, Abbas turned down his offer to bring the PA back to Gaza, even though Egypt endorsed it. Sinwar didn’t give up though and hoped that gains for Hamas in the Palestinian election that was to take place this weekend would give him leverage. But on April 29, Abbas canceled the vote.

Hamas watchers are divided over whether the decision to launch the rockets 11 days later was taken by a frustrated Sinwar (this is the view of Israeli Military Intelligence), or that having failed, he was outvoted by his more militant co-leaders, Mohammed Deif, commander of the military wing, and the “abroad” leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Saleh al-Arouri. But whoever made the fateful decision was hoping to capitalize both on the Israeli police’s violence against Palestinian protesters at the Al-Aqsa compound and the anger at Abbas for canceling the election. Did the gamble work?

In the short term, it seems to have worked. Hamas has now positioned itself as the de facto leader of the Palestinian struggle, bypassing the silent Abbas. The price has been hundreds of Palestinian lives – civilians and Hamas’ own fighters – and major damage to Gaza’s fragile economy and infrastructure. But so far there is no sign of anger at Hamas from the Palestinian street. Instead, the group is being feted as the victorious hero.

But these are short-term PR gains. The cease-fire agreement with Israel contains no assurances of gradually reopening Gaza, and while that may come later through international pressure, Israel, Egypt and the PA are certainly not inclined to give Hamas any prizes right now.

No less significantly for Hamas, while young Palestinians waved Hamas flags at Al-Aqsa and violent protests broke out across Israel, this was a far cry from what the movement hoped to achieve: a wider uprising, a third intifada that would not only be aimed at Israel but would topple Abbas’ rule in the West Bank, the largest of the four Palestinian communities between the river and the sea.

That failed to materialize. There were multiple clashes over the last 11 days in the West Bank, but it wasn’t even close to an intifada. The 2.6 million West Bankers have little trust in Abbas, but they’re not yet prepared to replace him with Hamas.

Sinwar and his colleagues are now stuck. They wanted to end this round almost immediately after making their original Al-Aqsa gesture with the rockets Monday evening May 10. Instead they got an 11-day war that seriously damaged their military infrastructure, and now it will be much more difficult to try once again to achieve a deal for ending the blockade through diplomatic means. They’ve won the battle for Palestinian public opinion, but this may prove short-lived if they can’t deliver anything tangible on that.

Open gallery view Gazans celebrating following the cease-fire with Israel on Friday. Credit: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

‘Bibi fatigue’ worsens

On the other side there’s Benjamin Netanyahu. Has this campaign changed anything for him?

Thirty-nine years ago, Netanyahu began his public career as Israel’s deputy ambassador in Washington. His main focus was the negotiation process brokered by the U.S. administration over cease-fires between Israel and the Palestinians. That was in 1982, when Israel was facing the PLO in Beirut. Now, in 2021, Netanyahu is prime minister and the cease-fire being negotiated by the Americans is with Hamas in Gaza. Other than that, nothing has changed. Which is fine by Netanyahu.

Throughout his career, risk-averse Netanyahu has sought to avoid making either big wars or peace with the Palestinians. He much prefers constant low-level hostility. He was dragged into this latest mini-war by Hamas, much as he was dragged into the slightly larger war in 2014. He may have boasted back in the long-forgotten days when he was in the opposition of “toppling Hamas,” but for now he’s perfectly happy for the group to be in charge of Gaza, as this keeps the Palestinians split and weak and in no position to demand a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu didn’t start the blockade on Gaza. That was his predecessor, Ehud Olmert, who imposed it with the Egyptians in response to the Hamas coup in 2007. But for Netanyahu over the last 12 years, the blockade has become a key element in his strategy of keeping the Palestinians split into separate areas.

Hamas isn’t going anywhere now, and not only has this round of warfare further diminished any chance of rapprochement between the movement and Abbas’ Fatah, it has also divided the Israeli opposition, which just two weeks ago was on the verge of finally getting its act together under the joint leadership of Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett. This could backfire for Netanyahu.

The violence, not so much in Gaza, but more in Israel, caused Bennett and key members of his party to withdraw from a potential government with Lapid. For now, it looks like Netanyahu is on course to get what he wanted, in the absence of a majority of his own: a fifth election in a few months, as he stays in office as caretaker prime minister.

But his tactic of stringing stalemated election campaigns one after the other may not work after the inconclusive Gaza operation and the rioting in Israel, especially as they have mainly affected parts of Israel where right-wing voters live. The growing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu on the right is what has denied him a majority over the last two years, and his rivals could still use the time until another election to replace him. And even if they fail, this is likely to further depress Likud’s vote, which already dropped by 20 percent in the last election two months ago.

Netanyahu’s best hope is that the events of the last 11 days will make it much harder for the opposition parties to unite and in the next election push the Arab Israeli turnout lower. But the events have also contributed to the increasing “Bibi fatigue” factor that has already dramatically weakened him.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a briefing in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Credit: Sebastian Scheiner / AP / Pool

The powerful Arab Israelis

Netanyahu of course isn’t the weakest leader to emerge from all this. That will be Abbas, who has been further discredited by his silence in recent weeks while Hamas ruled the headlines and the young protesters ruled the streets.

Abbas received two consolation prizes. After waiting five months, he received a presidential phone call. Yes, Joe Biden, who is making it all so clear that the last thing he wants is to waste any of his valuable presidential time on bashing his head against the Israeli-Palestinian wall, took the trouble to finally pick up the phone to Abbas. He did it for a cease-fire, but it’s clear he’s not going to try to change anything beyond that. His former boss, Barack Obama, promised change and failed to deliver. Biden isn’t one to write checks he can’t honor.

Still, that must have been nice for Abbas, after waiting so long. But Biden phoned Abbas simply because he had to call a Palestinian leader as well as Netanyahu (who got six calls), and the United States doesn’t deal directly with Hamas. But no one is under any illusions that Abbas played any role beyond preserving his West Bank fiefdom, or that he has a role to play in Gaza. If Abbas wanted, the PA could reassert itself in Gaza. But he fears having to confront both Hamas and his own rivals in Fatah who are strong there.

From Abbas’ perspective, his original agreement to hold the now indefinitely postponed election was his biggest mistake. It was an unforced error. Hamas did not have the opportunity to make the gains it expected, but it at least managed to shame Abbas for not responding to the violence at Al-Aqsa.

His other consolation is that he at least kept the West Bank under control, through a combination of local apathy, arrests of major Hamas activists and discreet but enhanced cooperation between his security forces and those of Israel. This will only further isolate him, but it’s significant when the other three Palestinian communities – Gaza, East Jerusalem and the Palestinian Israelis – descend into chaos.

It’s significant because, while nothing has changed regarding the leaders, regarding everyday Palestinians and Israelis, this was the first round when the fighting wasn’t just in Gaza. The spark was lit in Jerusalem, and when it exploded in Gaza, it caused secondary explosions in Lod, Acre, Ramle, Haifa, Umm al-Fahm and across the Negev. It proved that the Netanyahu strategy of dividing and ruling the Palestinians in four different places doesn’t always work, that a young Palestinian generation in Jerusalem that has undergone “Israelization” and its contemporaries in Israel who have been trying to integrate into Israeli society have other choices as well. They can choose to rise up.

And it proved to Israeli Jews that the military, even when it seems to be managing a mini-war on the border with maximum efficiency, isn’t enough to keep them safe if the delicate relations between communities are falling apart. All these factors can have long-lasting effects.

But we’ve seen this before. The start of the second intifada in 2000 saw simultaneous eruptions in all four Palestinian communities. May 2021 wasn’t the third intifada, because the West Bank kept out this time and the cycles of violence ended after a few days. Intifadas last for years.

The last wide outbreak of rioting among the Palestinian-Israeli community was 21 years ago. Many of those who took part in the riots this time weren’t even born then. Will the graduates of May 2021 go back to their lives now like their parents did or will they be back on the streets before too long?

Arab Israelis are second-class citizens, but they still have much more power over events in Israel than any other group of young Palestinians. If anyone can change the course of Israel, Jerusalem, the West Bank and even Gaza in the coming years, it’s them in their activism and protests.

And one last word about the influence of young people. There has been much talk about how what can change matters this time is how events in Gaza have been seen by young Americans over the past 11 days. That through various social media, this round has played into the broader themes of Black Lives Matter and social justice, and that many young people, especially young Jews, will never see Israel in the same light again and will be urging Democratic politicians to act and vote accordingly. Perhaps. But there are two flaws to these predictions of change.

First, with all due respect to the power of social media, it’s not as if the conflict was hidden until it started featuring in TikTok videos. Since the start of the first intifada in 1987, Israel and the Palestinian territories have been saturated with international media and every little detail of the conflict has been reported extensively on American television and in newspapers. Americans haven’t lacked exposure to the goings-on in this land and it hasn’t made much of a difference.

Second, even if a major political shift away from Israel is about to happen in American politics, we should have learned by now that public opinion in America, even the opinion of presidents, has seldom yielded the desired results in the Middle East. To think that just because the progressive Twitterati, including young Jews and a few members of Congress, are more worked up this time, that it’s a game changer for a conflict 6,000 miles away, is a bit arrogant.

Change in Israel and Palestine will come only if it’s what the people living here want.