If Amnesty Is Right About Israel’s Apartheid, It's Wrong About How to Resolve It

I won’t argue with the details of the recent Amnesty International report, nor with its conclusion that Israel is an apartheid state. But Amnesty’s prescription for solving the problem is another story.

According to Amnesty, Israel must grant equal rights to the residents of the cccupied territories and recognize the right of return of all Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

The withdrawal of Israel from the territories and an explicit recognition of a Palestinian right for self-determination is not there, probably not a mistake of omission. Advocacy for a one democratic state between the river and the sea is not there either, though this would be the obvious result of implementing those "recommendations."

The democratic one-state solution appeals to a younger generation of Israel/Palestine enthusiasts who see the advocacy for two states as a failed "boomer" agenda that hasn’t led to anything good. The two-state solution has been eulogized again and again by the pro-Palestine punditry world, by the Israeli right and hard left, as impractical and unjust.

I sympathize with these sentiments, but nevertheless, the one-state alternative, as seen from a historical perspective, doesn’t seem that much more fresh, popular or successful. If you need convincing, have a look at the last century or so through one-state eyes.

Open gallery view Protestors march at Northeastern University in support of Students for Justice in Palestine. Boston, March 18, 2014 Credit: Stephan Savoia / AP

Versions of the one-state solution are as old as Zionism. Early Zionist visions for a Jewish "state" acknowledged the Ottoman Empire’s sovereignty over the land. They also manifested the fact that the nation-state had yet to gain the normative status it would acquire later in the twentieth century.

Believe it or not, Herzl, Jabotinsky, and David Ben-Gurion were the progenitors of the one-state solution. They all supported a Jewish state within the fold of the Ottoman Empire. Such a state would have fulfilled the national aspiration of Jews, but the Ottoman framework would have guaranteed the rights of non-Jews.

The Ottoman framework disappeared with the collapse of the Empire after the Great War, and the nascent international community placed Eretz Yisrael/Palestine under a British Mandate. During this period, both the Zionists and the Palestinians pushed for a democratic one-state solution.

But the two visions clashed: the Zionists aimed to become the majority population while the Palestinians wanted to remain so. If only today’s advocates of the one-state solution had been around in the 1930s to explain to both sides that within a democratic state, all citizens enjoy equal rights, regardless of demographics. Shame.

In 1937, a competing vision for resolving the conflict appeared with the Peel Commission Report: Partition. Then, in 1947, the UN adopted the partition of Palestine into a Jewish and Arab state, though they were meant to have economic unity and open borders. The partition aspect prevailed; the rest, curiously, failed.

Open gallery view A Palestinian draws a map showing the British Mandate of Palestine in the West Bank city of Ramallah, ahead of Nakba Day May 14, 2013. Credit: Reuters

But partition would only last 19 years until the country was unified again, after the Six Day War, under one political entity.

Unfortunately, despite their obvious appeal, democracy, equal civic and collective rights were not offered by Israel. But they were also not demanded by the Palestinians. Fortunately for the one-state solution advocates, Israel embarked on a project to settle the newly acquired territories, thus making it extremely challenging to consider partition once again.

Then, in 1977, a new Israeli leadership emerged, one that seemed to be inching closer to that democratic one-state ideal. We all know that Menachem Begin of the Likud pledged more partition-preventing settlements, but did you also know that he proposed to create a Palestinian autonomy whose residents would have a path to Israeli citizenship? For some reason, that was scrapped, probably during the peace talks between Israel and Egypt.

Open gallery view Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin celebrating ten years of the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba saying, "Kiryat Arba will continue to grow and blossom" Credit: AP Photo/ Aristotle Saris

Prospects for a one-state solution also seemed to flourish as Israel grew to rely on the Palestinian workforce, which moved relatively freely throughout Israel’s city centers. Jewish Israelis frequented Palestinian cities throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

But the disparity in political rights between the two intertwined communities could not last for long. The Palestinians, unable to tolerate their subordination any longer, rebelled in 1987 against the Israeli regime.

The first intifada posed a challenge to which Israel’s military might had no answer. The Palestinians were supposed to rise and demand equal rights in a unitary state like the ANC’s anti-apartheid struggle of the 1980s and 1990s. Ignoring the one democratic state script, the Palestinians foolishly chose to pursue an independent Palestinian state within the occupied territories.

This led to the Oslo era, the one-state solution’s lowest point when Israeli and Palestinian negotiated over two states. Luckily for the one-state enthusiasts, the second intifada put a stop to the process. A mere seven years after Oslo, partition drowned in the blood of its Palestinian and Jewish victims. Curiously, both Hamas and the Israeli Right share much of the credit for thwarting partition; neither have any meaningful proclivities towards universal franchise.

Open gallery view Palestinian women near Israel's separation barrier covered in graffiti depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah Credit: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

Surely if Israel officially annexes the settlements, this would close the door on partition and hasten the transition into a single democratic state? But Israel has had the opportunity, but never followed through. If right-wing Israeli governments held power for 13 successive years did not annex the territories (four of them under an American administration even more right-wing on Israel than Israel), then what political configuration will?

The point behind this tongue-in-cheek depiction of the one-state solution is to present a distorted mirror to how its boosters narrate the idea of two states: As a tried and tired program that lacks the popular, practical and moral cohesion of the one-state alternative.

Israel’s ongoing "legal" and "illegal" settlement activity in the West Bank could end up convincing all relevant parties, Israelis, Palestinians, and the international community, that partition, two states, is no longer possible or preferable. But when will we reach this critical point? One can only guess.

Perhaps it’s a good idea to examine how the original South African apartheid was defeated. The coalition that brought it down crystallized with the adoption of the 1955 Freedom Charter, which opened. with the declaration that "South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white."

Open gallery view Israeli settlers gather at the recently established wildcat outpost of Evyatar near the West Bank city of Nablus last month Credit: Oded Balilty,AP

While Western intellectuals and liberal NGOs would gladly sign such a statement on their behalf, the Palestinians in their various diasporas are not there yet. Neither are the two main Palestinian political forces, Hamas and Fatah, in fact they’re nowhere near there, nor are the Palestinian Arab parties in the Israeli Knesset. It’s also worth keeping in mind that it took almost four decades from the ANC’s adoption of the Freedom Charter to the first universal elections in a post-apartheid South Africa.

While the settlement activity in the West Bank pulls us away from partition, Ariel Sharon’s 2005 disengagement pushes in a different direction.

One does not need to subscribe to the hasbara talking point that "Gaza is no longer occupied" (it is) to identify that between Gaza and Israel, there is a relationship that resembles more and more that of two rival states with two enemy populations.

How would one state solutionists halt this trajectory, to bring Gazans and Israelis as equals in a single political entity, when Gazans experience Israeli strikes designed to bomb them "into the stone age" every few years, and Israelis see their theoretical future Hamas compatriots as an early and persistent version of ISIS?

Open gallery view Palestinian Hamas militants parade to celebrate a 2012 Israel-Hamas cease-fire in the Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. Sign in Hebrew says: 'Victorious over Israel' Credit: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

The death of the two-state solution would still require convincing the Palestinians and Israelis to share one state. During the interregnum, it would indeed be best to view developments from the other side of the Atlantic.

The two-state solution has indeed known better days, but its prospects could still be approached analytically instead of relying just on gut feelings. A recent survey conducted by Molad, an Israeli pro-democracy think tank where I am a fellow, suggests that support for partition in Israel is strong, much stronger than the one-state vision, but its current feasibility is deemed low by Israelis. A recent survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research indicates similar views among Palestinians.

Molad also offered a way to address the gap between what is desired and what is perceived as feasible among Israelis. For instance, it provides a detailed plan for a "non-violent" settlement evacuation. Since all settlements are subject to Israeli military rule, Israel could effectively "cancel" rather than painfully evict them.

But without the Israeli political will, this plan will remain on paper. The plan for bringing about a single, peaceful democratic state is still nowhere to be found.

Arnon Degani is a fellow at Molad and a postdoctoral fellow at the Avraham Harman Research Center for Contemporary Jewry. He holds a Phd in history.Twitter: @arnondeg