After Long Hiatus, U.S. Reform, Conservative Leaders to Meet With Israeli Prime Minister

For the first time in nearly five years, the U.S. leaders of the Reform and Conservative movements will sit down face to face with an Israeli prime minister.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, and Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, CEO of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at his Jerusalem office on Monday, February 28, Haaretz has learned. The leaders of the two main Jewish denominations in North America plan to use the opportunity to press Bennett to move ahead with the Western Wall deal.

Jacobs and Blumenthal are expected to be joined at the meeting by leaders of the Israeli branches of the two denominations: Rakefet Ginsburg of the Conservative-Masorti movement in Israel, and Anna Kislanski of the Reform movement.

The deal, which had been approved by the government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu in January 2016, was suspended a-year-and-a-half later. It was meant to provide the non-Orthodox movements with a proper prayer plaza at the southern expanse of the Western Wall as well as formal recognition at the Jewish holy site.

Netanyahu backed out of the deal under pressure from the ultra-Orthodox parties that were partners in his governing coalition. Outraged by the decision, the leaders of the non-Orthodox movements never held any official meetings with Netanyahu after that.

When the new Israeli government, headed by Bennett, was formed in June, Reform and Conservative movement leaders were confident it would act quickly to revive the deal since the ultra-Orthodox parties were no longer an obstacle, having moved to the opposition. But two Orthodox cabinets members – Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin from the New Hope party and Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana – succeeded in persuading the prime minister to hold off on any dramatic decision regarding the Western Wall for fear it could galvanize the opposition.

In recent weeks, the Reform and Conservative movements have issued strong statements expressing their outrage at the lack of movement in the government on the Western Wall deal.

Although most of the parties in the coalition supported a revival of the deal in their campaign platforms, the final coalition agreement includes no mention of it.

In meetings held in recent months with leaders of the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel, Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo has said that the government is prepared to move ahead with certain physical changes at the existing egalitarian plaza aimed at improving the prayer experience at the site. But it was not willing, he said, to advance other elements of the deal deemed critical by the non-Orthodox denominations, such as the construction of a single entry to the Western Wall (symbolizing the equal status of all the Jewish denominations at the site). Neither was the government prepared, at this point, to establish a new statutory authority, with representatives of the non-Orthodox movements on its board, to oversee the egalitarian prayer section.

Jacobs and Blumenthal are coming to Israel at the end of the month to participate in the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting, which is held three times a year. This is the first time since the outbreak of the global pandemic nearly two years ago that the meeting will be held in person.

The Conservative and Reform movement leaders plan to join Women of the Wall – the feminist prayer group – for their monthly Rosh Chodesh prayer service that will take place four days after their meeting with the prime minister. The event will include a Torah scroll carrying procession to protest ongoing attempts to prevent Women of the Wall from reading from their own Torah scroll at the site. A similar procession, held more than five years ago, erupted into violent clashes when security officials tried to block the participants from entering the site.

Two members of Knesset – Gilad Kariv from Labor and Alon Tal from Kachol-Lavan – are expected to join next month’s procession. Kariv, who serves as chair of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, is the first Reform rabbi to serve in the Israeli parliament. He has in the past used his parliamentary immunity to smuggle in Torah scrolls for Women of the Wall.