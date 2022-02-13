A Small, Run-down Jerusalem Neighborhood Might Start Israel's Next Gaza War

If the next round of violence pitting Israel against Hamas and the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem begins soon, it will begin in the ugliest corner of the city, in the small plot of land between the homes of the Yushvaevs and the Salems in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. The area is covered with garbage and construction debris, with a large muddy puddle in the center, and next to it a burned-out vehicle and a trampled fence. This plot has been the center of the confrontation between the neighborhood settlers and Palestinians in recent weeks.

On Sunday, the followers of anti-Arab MK Itamar Ben-Gvir established his new makeshift “parliamentary office.” Ben-Gvir arrived in the morning, and after making belligerent declarations to the dozens of journalists who crowded around him, while his opponents shouted “There’s no holiness in an occupied city,” he sat down to make a phone call. Later on, to try to hold his own in the battle for volume with the Palestinians, a large loudspeaker attached to a generator was brought in, and played Hasidic songs.

The tension rose quickly, from curses to pushing and from pushing to throwing chairs, and pepper gas was sprayed by one of the young settlers on members of the Salem family, who are about to be evicted from their home. Fatima Salem, 75, was wounded in her hand, one of her sons was detained and another suffered from gas sprayed in his face. Police separated the sides, but the shouts and curses continued. “Say whatever you want, but without cursing,” said the police commander, trying to stop the next escalation.

The two sides had planned a mass mobilization for Sunday evening. The atmosphere was reminiscent of the mood in the neighborhood and all of East Jerusalem last Ramadan, in May. Then, it ended with a round of fighting with Hamas and countless acts of violence in Jerusalem and the mixed Jewish-Arab cities. Then, too, social media called on right-wing activists to come and protect the Jewish residents of the neighborhood with their bodies. Arab social media posted video clips of the injury to the elderly Salem and another woman.

Open gallery view MK Itamar Ben Gvir's supporters in the makeshift office in Sheikh Jarrah, Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

For the young men of East Jerusalem, harm to their women is the most effective recruitment slogan, second only to Al-Aqsa. As it happened then, this time, too, Hamas saw fit to intervene and publish threats. And this time, too, Ben-Gvir came to the neighborhood to open an office and pour some more fuel on the flames. But last May, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached an agreement with Ben-Gvir to dismantle the office in return for reinforcing the police presence in the neighborhood.

Netanyahu, as opposed to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, had ways of pressuring Ben-Gvir. In the end, thanks to Netanyahu, he entered the Knesset. Bennett has no way to pressure the extremist MK on the margins of the opposition, and Ben-Gvir has no interest in calming things down for the prime minister’s benefit. If anyone is looking for more bad news, it’s waiting down the road – the eviction of the Salems, and the month of Ramadan starting in April.

Open gallery view Ben Gvir in an apartment that burned down in Sheikh Jarrah, Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Ben-Gvir’s immediate excuse for coming to the neighborhood was a fire in the Yushvaevs’ home. They are the only Jewish family in this part of the neighborhood, living in one of the houses seized by settlers years ago. An Arab neighbor who lives next door saw the sparks from the electric cable. “I went out, and saw smoke coming from the house. My daughter says, ‘He has a son and a baby girl. Let’s save them. If he’s sleeping we have to break down the door.’ I ran to knock on the door and called the police and the fire department.”

Luckily the family wasn’t home. The Jews who filled the neighborhood are convinced it was arson with murderous intent. The Palestinians are convinced it was a short circuit. The fact is that the Yushvaevs’ car has been set on fire nine times. Police did not hasten to determine that the house fire was arson, and only on Saturday night did they publish a report that arson is suspected.

Fear of Ramadan

The tension in Sheikh Jarrah has gradually risen over the past year. The last round of Hamas-Israel fighting, in May, erupted partly due to the planned eviction of 13 Palestinian families from the neighborhood’s eastern section. These evictions are still being held up by the Supreme Court, after the sides rejected a compromise proposed by the justices that would have prevented them.

But meanwhile, right-wing activists have resumed eviction proceedings against 11 members of the Salem family, who live on the other side of the neighborhood. The family has lived there since 1971 under a protected-tenant agreement.

The grounds for the eviction, like in all the other cases in Sheikh Jarrah, is a discriminatory law. This law allows Jews to recover property they owned before Israel captured East Jerusalem in 1967, but forbids Palestinians to do so.

Osama Dakidak is the only one of the Yushvaevs’ Palestinian neighbors who has contact with the family. He was also the first to call the police when the fire broke out.

But that didn’t help him Friday, when a Jew attacked him with a rock and pepper spray and two others vandalized his car, tearing off the bumper and crumpling the windshield wiper. He has already prepared for the next round, placing a large stick by his door and a fire extinguisher in the living room.