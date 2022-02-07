62-year-old Israeli Charged for Raping a Minor With Mother's Approval

A 62-year-old resident of northern Israel was indicted Monday on charges of raping a female minor for a year, in return for financially supporting her mother.

The mother allowed the defendant to rape her daughter since she was 11 and in exchange he helped her mother with bills and bought her appliances, according to the indictment filed by state prosecutors.

The defendant also gave the minor large amounts of money, bought her gifts and went shopping with her, the charges add.

The prosecution stated that, “The defendant would call the minor dozens of times a day, limited her movements, forbade her to go out with friends, or leave the home at certain hours, and also forbade her from dressing in a manner displeasing to him.”

The indictment further states that “After the minor rejected these prohibitions, the defendant threatened to stop supporting her financially and also assaulted her.”

Although the daughter reported the acts to her mother, the prosecution added, she ignored the matter and even “helped deepen the defendant’s control of her daughter’s life.”

The indictment charges the defendant with human trafficking, rape with aggravating circumstances, sodomy, sexual assault, and assault of a minor. The mother is charged with human trafficking, and serving as an accomplice to rape and sodomy.

The two were remanded to custody for the duration of proceedings, and a gag order has been issued on the details of the case.