32-year-old Man Shot Dead in Galilee as Israel's Arab Community Claims 94th Victim This Year

A 32-year-old Israeli Arab man was shot dead Monday night in Jadeida-Makar in the Western Galilee, with another young man seriously injured in the incident, according to the Israel Police, in circumstances suspected to involve violence and crime.

On Saturday, Somaya al-Talalka, a 42-year-old resident of Lakiya, was shot dead. Five other shooting incidents, involving fatalities, occurred across the country last weekend . Ahmad al-Jarjawi from Misgav Shalom was shot dead last week in Be'er Sheva. In Nazareth, Naim Suri, 55, was shot dead last Friday, four months after he was released from prison.

On Friday, police opened an investigation into a shooting incident in Umm al-Fahm, an Arab city in the triangle region of Israel. Shots were fired at a group of people in a vehicle, in which a 6-year-old was seriously injured. He was accompanied by his 26-year-old uncle, who was moderately injured, and his wife, 19, was mildly injured. The man and his nephew were evacuated to Haemek Hospital in the northern city of Afula for medical treatment.

Also on Friday, a security guard was shot in Kafr Qasem and seriously injured, in circumstances estimated to involve crime. A 30-year-old Bedouin diaspora, was moderately injured by gunfire in South Tel Aviv on Saturday. On Thursday night, Haifa resident Hussam Othman, 24, was shot dead while sitting in his car in the city.

According to Haaretz, since the beginning of the year, 94 people in the Arab community have been murdered in violent circumstances, constituting 71 percent of all those killed in Israel this year.

Firearms accounted for about 80 percent of homicides in the Arab community this year. Over the past month, 16 people were murdered in the Arab community, a figure similar to August and January, which were considered peak months in terms of murder incidents in Arab society.

Despite the high numbers, the police have only solved 21 percent of homicides in the Arab community to have taken place since the beginning of the year, compared to over 50 percent in the Jewish sector.