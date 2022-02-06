30-year-old Shot Dead in Family Feud in Central Israel City

Israeli police launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Ramle on Sunday, a central Israeli city which has become embroiled in infighting among the prominent Jarushi clan that has seen six family members, including a 16-year-old girl, murdered in recent months.

Police are now looking for suspects in the shooting of 30-year-old local resident Zeid Jarushi, whose death was determined by medics at the scene of the murder.

Jarushi was found dead near the mosque in Ramle's Jawarish neighborhood, with multiple bullet wounds across his body, medical officials said. He is the ninth victim of violence in the Arab community since the beginning of the year.

36-year-old Suhaila Jarushi was shot just two weeks ago in Jawarish, before being pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police launched an investigation into the shooting in Ramle's Jawarish neighborhood, but have yet to apprehend any suspects.

In 2021, 126 Arabs were killed in violence and crime in Israel, according to data from the Abraham Initiatives, an NGO working toward social change and advancing the integration and equality of Arabs and Jews in Israel.

Out of those victims, 62 were under the age of 30 and 16 were women. In 105 of those cases, the murder was committed with a firearm. In addition, nine Arabs were killed by police or security guards in 2021.