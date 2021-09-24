Palestinian Killed by Israeli Gunfire in the West Bank

A 28-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli security forces in Beita, a town adjacent to the evacuated Evyatar outpost in the West Bank.

The man was identified as Muhammad Ali Khabisa, a father to an eight-month-old child.

Weekly demonstrations in Beita began when Evyatar first sprung up on a hilltop near Nablus in May. The protests often escalate into clashes between Palestinians and Israel's security forces.

According to demonstrators who spoke with Haaretz, Israeli authorities began using live fire in the last hour and a half of the protest on Friday. However, the demonstration was more restrained than others in the past, a demonstrator said.

This marks the seventh death of a Palestinian in Beita in the last two months, six of whom were killed by Israeli security forces during protests.

At least seven other Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets during Friday's protest, Palestinian medics said.

The Evyatar outpost was evacuated in early July, sparking tensions in the West Bank. Under a deal between settlers and Israeli authorities, most of the outpost's structures were allowed to remain there, prompting concerns by Palestinians that it may be allowed to be repopulated.

Reuters contributed to this report.