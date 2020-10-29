On Rabin Assassination Anniversary, anti-Netanyahu Protesters to March Through Tel Aviv

A large crowd is expected to turn out for protests Thursday evening at locations throughout Israel. Thursday’s gatherings will also mark the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, according to the Hebrew calendar.

This is the latest in a string of regular demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government that have intensified over the last five months, despite the coronavirus outbreak and multiple incidents of violence.

Several organization have planning to march in Tel Aviv, as they did a week earlier. A procession is planned from Azrieli Center to Habima Square, and then on to the iconic plaza in front of the Tel Aviv municipality building, which was named after Yitzhak Rabin following his assassination.

Although this movement has centered on the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem, Rabin Square is generally considered the country's protest epicenter. On Thursday, it will be strewn with 25,000 memorial candles, which are to be lit in the course of the evening. Other groups are scheduled to converge on the square and continue to march together.

Dozens marched to the residence of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a close Netanayahu ally, who has been a target for the demonstrators for his anti-protest rhetoric. They were blocked by police before they could enter the building. They eventually retreated and decided to join the rest of the protesters in Habima Square.

They were met there by a few dozens supporters of Armenia, protesting against the close links between the Israeli and Azerbaijani governments, and the sale of Israeli weapons currently used in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

As night fell in the northern port of Haifa, protesters flying Israeli, black and pink flags drove, honking, up and down the slopes of the hilly city. They carried placards that said 'Go!' in Hebrew, written in the font used by Netanyahu's Likud party, a slogan of the demonstrations. Protesters in several areas lit candles in remembrance of murdered prime minister Yitzahk Rabin. They will converge at 8:00 P.M. for a commemoration gathering in the Carmel Center.

"This year we started studying civics," said a Haifa teenager, who was protesting for the first time, to Haaretz, "we are learning about people who are supposed to serve us and I distrust them entirely."

next previous 3 of 3 | A candle sporting the picture of late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin during a memorial to mark the 25th anniversary of his assassination, Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, October 29, 2020. Credit: Moti Milrod 1 of 3 | Teenagers protesting against Netanyahu light candles to commemorate the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, 25 years previously, Haifa, October 29, 2020. Credit: Rami Shllush 2 of 3 | Candles lit as part of a memorial event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Tel Aviv, October 29, 2020. Credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/ REUTERS

“We are the generation born around [the time] of Rabin’s assassination," the Kumi Israel youth protest organization said in an earlier statement, accusing Netanyahu of incitement and dividing Israeli society, alleging that this is the only way that he can remain in office. Their generation "grew up in a survivalist reality in which the future is full of uncertainty and existential fear,” the statement added.

The Black Flag movement, one of the original forces behind the protests, starting with demonstrations at multiple intersections throughout the country, called Netanyahu "a danger for the future of the state of Israel."

"For the 19th week in a row, citizens are going out to protest against the failed prime minister," a statement released by the movement said at the beginning of the demonstration. "Netanyahu's only achievements in recent years are the crushing of the economy and the upheaval of Israeli society... We'll keep going until he leaves! '

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the Knesset dais to leader of the opposition Yair Lapid after delivering a speech marking the 25th anniversary of the Yitzhak Rabin assassination, Jerusalem, October 29, 2020 Credit: Shmulik Grossman / Knesset

The group alleged that Netanyahu’s speech at the Knesset on Thursday to mark the anniversary of Rabin’s assassination “proved all the more how much Netanyahu is a danger” to the country.

In his speech at the special Knesset session marking 25-years to Rabin's assassination, Netanyahu referred to the protest movement, comparing them to incitement that preceded Rabin's murder. "Twenty-five years after Rabin's assassination, incitement to murder the prime minister and his family persists and no one says a word," Netanyahu said.