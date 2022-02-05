22-year-old Woman Shot and Seriously Wounded in Central Israel

An Israeli woman was shot and seriously wounded Friday night in the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod.

The killer, waited for the 22-year-old woman outside her home and shot her when she arrived in her car, according to a police source. The police believe that the shooting is linked to divorce proceedings the woman has been going through, the source said. The police announced that an investigation and search for the killer had begun.

The police were not familiar with the woman or her family.

A Magen David Adom spokesman said that the woman was taken to Shamir Medical Center in Tel Aviv. A paramedic and medic at the scene said that the woman was conscious. “We put her in an ambulance and took her to the hospital in a serious and unstable condition,” they added.