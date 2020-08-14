21 Fires Break Out in Southern Israel From Gaza Explosive-laden Balloons

Nearly two dozen fires broke out on Friday in southern Israeli communities as a result of explosive-laden balloons launched from the Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

Police reported that fires broke out in areas including Sderot, the Sha'ar Hanegev and Eshkol Regional Councils, Dimona and Merhavim, but they did not cause any damage or casualties.

Open gallery view Firefighters near the fires that broke out in southern Israel, August 14, 2020 Credit: Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson

This comes after Israel decided that it will not allow any financial aid to enter the Gaza Strip from Qatar as long as Palestinians continue to launch explosive-laden balloons into Israel.

The decision was made after fires broke out in Israeli fields around the Gaza Strip, as a result of balloons launched by Palestinians, most of which were members of Hamas-affiliated organizations.

In the past week, intensive negotiations have taken place between Israel and Hamas, via Qatar and Egypt, in an attempt to stop the escalation on the Gaza border.

Qatar planned to transfer $30 million to the Hamas regime in the Gaza Strip every month to be distributed to its citizens.