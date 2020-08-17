Israeli Police Officer Wounded in Suspected Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem's Old City

The police said Monday night that a suspected stabbing attack took place near the Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. The statement added that the suspect had been incapacitated.

A Magen David Adom statement said that a 19-year-old Border Police officer is in moderate condition after being stabbed, and was evacuated to the hospital. It added that he is conscious and in stable condition.

Following the incident, police announced the closure of the Temple Mount gates.

This is a developing story...