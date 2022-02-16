17 Israelis Arrested for Assaulting Palestinians in the West Bank Last Month

Police arrested on Wednesday 17 people suspected of assaulting Palestinians and causing damage to property in the West Bank village of Hawara last month.

The suspects, some of whom are from the north, settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem, are being questioned by the police on suspicion of assault, taking part in illegal gathering and causing damage to property out of racist motives. Their detention may be extended later on Wednesday.

In the incident, which occurred in January, a convoy of about 30 vehicles drove through the village of Hawara.

A video clip shows several people in the convoy sticking their bodies out of the car windows as a car blaring music followed behind them. By the side of the road, Israeli soldiers and an army jeep can be seen behind the convoy. Another video shows two people getting out of a red car with Israeli license plates, throwing stones at a car at the side of the road and then running back to the red car.

Three people were lightly injured in the incident and several shops and vehicles in the village were damaged, according to Palestinians.

According to a security source, the incident took place during celebrations marking the release from prison of a settler from the settlement of Yizhar who had been convicted of assaulting Palestinians last year, when he was a minor.

It was reported last week that in the wake of increased attacks on Palestinians in recent weeks, the police unit that handles far-right extremism in the West Bank has been split in two, in an effort to enable a faster response to the attacks by settlers.

Hagar Shezaf contributed to this report.