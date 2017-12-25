Israel Sentences 68-year-old Bedouin Activist to 10 Months in Prison for Building Illegal Structures in His Village
Sheikh Sayekh Abu Madi'am struggled for years along with other Bedouin for their rights to the lands, and was among those who repeatedly rebuilt structures at the site after the land authorities demolished them
The Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court on Sunday sentenced a key activist in the struggle over the land of Al-Araqib in the Negev to 10...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now