Feminist Lawmakers Join Fight Against ultra-Orthodox 'Modesty Signs' in Israeli Town
Israel's top court ordered Beit Shemesh to tear down signs instructing women how to dress and where to walk. To no avail, says one lawmaker: 'What I see is a state within a state, without any laws, where women are oppressed'
Israeli lawmakers descended Sunday on Beit Shemesh, a city that has come to epitomize the struggle over religious radicalization in the country, accusing...
