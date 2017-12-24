What Brings a Group of Bollywood Filmmakers to Israel?
After a successful Indian version of a popular local series, Israel is keen to collaborate with Bollywood. Could the world’s most prolific film industry be on its way to the Holy Land?
A delegation from Bollywood, the Indian film industry, arrived in Israel last week on a trip organized by the Foreign Ministry and...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1