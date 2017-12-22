Police Investigating Unreported $57,000 Payment From Businessman to Israeli Minister
Money was allegedly received by Arye Dery in 2012 after he had announced his decision to return to politics. As interior minister, Dery later intervened in a legal dispute on the businessman’s behalf
Shas leader Arye Dery allegedly received 200,000 shekels ($57,000) from a businessman in 2012 without reporting it, and later...
