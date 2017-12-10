Video Shows Israeli Soldiers Beating Handcuffed Palestinian Man Amid Hebron Protests
A video released by B'Tselem shows soldiers punching the man, who was arrested during protests against Trump's Jerusalem announcement; IDF says the soldiers' conduct will be investigated
Israeli soldiers were caught on camera beating up a handcuffed Palestinian man while carrying out his arrest in the West Bank city of Hebron...
