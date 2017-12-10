Video Shows Israeli Soldiers Beating Handcuffed Palestinian Man Amid Hebron Protests

A video released by B'Tselem shows soldiers punching the man, who was arrested during protests against Trump's Jerusalem announcement; IDF says the soldiers' conduct will be investigated

comments Print

Israeli soldiers were caught on camera beating up a handcuffed Palestinian man while carrying out his arrest in the West Bank city of Hebron...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral