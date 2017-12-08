Palestinians in Jerusalem Have a New Enemy: Donald Trump
Anger on the streets around the Old City after Friday prayers as Arabs express their disgust at the U.S. president's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Mousa Resheq says he felt physically ill when he heard U.S. President Donald Trump announce that the United States was recognizing the city Mousa was born and grew up in as the capital of...
