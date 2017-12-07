Israel Arrests 20 Palestinians Suspected of Attacking Israeli Hikers in West Bank

The police are inclined to accept the version of a parent accompanying the hikers that he fired in self-defense in shooting and killing a Palestinian in the vicinity

and
comments Print

Israeli security forces arrested 20 suspects in the northern West Bank village of Qusra early Thursday on suspicion of attacking Israeli hikers near the village on Thursday of last...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral